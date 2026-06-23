1. Rising third-party cyber risk

A growing proportion of cyber incidents now originate outside an organization:

Research suggests that at least 35.5% of data breaches in 2024 involved third-party compromises

Other research indicates around 30% of breaches involved a third party, reflecting a broader increase in supply chain-related attacks

These figures suggest that attackers increasingly use vendors and partners as entry points into otherwise well-defended organizations.



2. Recurring operational and financial impact

Third-party incidents are often not isolated, and organizations may be impacted by a range of third-party related breaches or incidents each year. These events have the potential to lead to operational disruption, financial losses, and negative reputational impact. So, third-party risk is an ongoing operational consideration, not a one-time issue.



3. Expanding ecosystem complexity

Many global organizations rely on large and interconnected networks of third parties:

An organization may share data with hundreds of external vendors, and these relationships may extend beyond direct suppliers to include subcontractors and fourth parties, increasing visibility challenge

As ecosystems grow, understanding risk across them may become harder without structured approaches.



4. Regulatory and supervisory focus

Global regulators continue to reinforce expectations around third-party oversight. For example, the financial stability board highlights that unmanaged third-party relationships can create risks not only for individual firms but also for wider financial stability. And guidance from the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a supervisory body, emphasizes the importance of lifecycle management and risk-based approaches to third-party relationships.