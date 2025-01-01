Request a demo
Transforming KYC due diligence

UBO discovery®

Moody's KYC's innovative UBO discovery solution makes it easier to understand the shareholder structure of legal entities. Drill down multiple layers of ownership and across international borders to find the answers you need for due diligence with audit-proof documentary evidence.

Four key features

Powered by unique features

Real-time data
Real-time data

UBO discovery® is powered by our live, direct connections to government registers around the world, meaning your team can rely on the most accurate data available for their KYB tasks

Borderless discovery
Borderless discovery

Our search and discovery experience ignores the barriers of jurisdictional borders and enables the freedom to complete your cross-border ownership research thoroughly and accurately

Visual ownership trees
Visual ownership trees

With the interactive interface, complex structural information of about organizations becomes easier to detangle and understand, as entities are clearly identified

Official documents
Official documents

Retrieve time stamped documents directly from the registers, providing your teams the documentary evidence they need to fulfil increasingly complex compliance requirements

Additional security

Upgrade your existing processes

Adding UBO discovery® to your existing compliance program provides an additional layer of security as the ownership structures displayed are based on and backed by exclusively primary source data and documents.

Your team can validate findings using different third-party services with our global network of original company information that retrieves live data and official documents from their original source in near real-time.

Enhanced onboarding experiences

Automate and accelerate UBO investigations

Most businesses rely on a combination of manual research, static databases, and repeated customer interactions to successfully manage onboarding processes.

For customers with complex ownership structures, delays are expected, which can postpone onboarding for weeks and even result in the abandonment of account creation altogether.

Instead, UBO discovery® enables automation of UBO investigations, enhancing the customer onboarding experience, leading to a faster time-to-revenue. And you can ultimately trade periodic reviews for perpetual KYB.

Extensive search network

Advanced global coverage

UBO discovery® pairs machine learning with unrivalled access to global government registers to extract natural and corporate shareholders from unstructured PDFs. Search for and discover corporate shareholders across our extensive world-wide network.

The ownership structures produced are based on, and backed by, primary source data and documents – ensuring seamless compliance with the latest AML regulations, freeing customers from the risks associated with using non-primary source data, and KYC analysts from the tedium and inefficiency of manual discovery and validation.

The power of UBO discovery®

Unlock the features and benefits now

Reduced KYB costs
Reduced KYB costs

Through optimization of UBO-related processes, onboarding delays and customer touchpoints can be reduced, saving your organization time and money

Original data only
Original data only

The data in the ownership tree is delivered directly from the government register and is time-stamped, ensuring that the information is 100% audit proof and of the highest veracity

Two ways to access
Two ways to access

You have two simple ways to get started; an easy-to-integrate API or a user-friendly web application to discover shareholders instantly without developer intervention

Industry leading technology
Industry leading technology

We combine our leading artificial intelligence engine with robotic process automation, optical character recognition, and our live global register network to extract and analyse complex shareholder data

Consolidated billing
Consolidated billing

Eliminate the need for multiple accounts with different register portals and enjoy the convenience of consolidated billing by relying on a single service

Exportable PDF reports
Exportable PDF reports

Optimize your internal reporting with our downloadable summaries of shareholder structures, which can include additional data such as register numbers, company vitals, directors, officers, and more

Get in touch

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

