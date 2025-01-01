UBO discovery® pairs machine learning with unrivalled access to global government registers to extract natural and corporate shareholders from unstructured PDFs. Search for and discover corporate shareholders across our extensive world-wide network.



The ownership structures produced are based on, and backed by, primary source data and documents – ensuring seamless compliance with the latest AML regulations, freeing customers from the risks associated with using non-primary source data, and KYC analysts from the tedium and inefficiency of manual discovery and validation.