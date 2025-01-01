UBO discovery® is powered by our live, direct connections to government registers around the world, meaning your team can rely on the most accurate data available for their KYB tasks
Moody's KYC's innovative UBO discovery solution makes it easier to understand the shareholder structure of legal entities. Drill down multiple layers of ownership and across international borders to find the answers you need for due diligence with audit-proof documentary evidence.
Our search and discovery experience ignores the barriers of jurisdictional borders and enables the freedom to complete your cross-border ownership research thoroughly and accurately
With the interactive interface, complex structural information of about organizations becomes easier to detangle and understand, as entities are clearly identified
Retrieve time stamped documents directly from the registers, providing your teams the documentary evidence they need to fulfil increasingly complex compliance requirements
Adding UBO discovery® to your existing compliance program provides an additional layer of security as the ownership structures displayed are based on and backed by exclusively primary source data and documents.
Your team can validate findings using different third-party services with our global network of original company information that retrieves live data and official documents from their original source in near real-time.
Most businesses rely on a combination of manual research, static databases, and repeated customer interactions to successfully manage onboarding processes.
For customers with complex ownership structures, delays are expected, which can postpone onboarding for weeks and even result in the abandonment of account creation altogether.
Instead, UBO discovery® enables automation of UBO investigations, enhancing the customer onboarding experience, leading to a faster time-to-revenue. And you can ultimately trade periodic reviews for perpetual KYB.
UBO discovery® pairs machine learning with unrivalled access to global government registers to extract natural and corporate shareholders from unstructured PDFs. Search for and discover corporate shareholders across our extensive world-wide network.
The ownership structures produced are based on, and backed by, primary source data and documents – ensuring seamless compliance with the latest AML regulations, freeing customers from the risks associated with using non-primary source data, and KYC analysts from the tedium and inefficiency of manual discovery and validation.
The data in the ownership tree is delivered directly from the government register and is time-stamped, ensuring that the information is 100% audit proof and of the highest veracity
You have two simple ways to get started; an easy-to-integrate API or a user-friendly web application to discover shareholders instantly without developer intervention
Eliminate the need for multiple accounts with different register portals and enjoy the convenience of consolidated billing by relying on a single service
Optimize your internal reporting with our downloadable summaries of shareholder structures, which can include additional data such as register numbers, company vitals, directors, officers, and more
