The definition of when someone stops being considered a PEP varies from country to country and institution to institution. However, in general, a person stops being considered a PEP when they no longer hold a relevant public position or function. This can happen when they resign from their post, retire, or aren’t re-elected for example.



It is important to note that the status of a PEP can also be extended to family members and close associates, and people may continue to be considered as PEPs even after they have left their position. This is because they may still have access to resources and information that could be useful in illicit practices. Furthermore, they may still be able to exert influence or undue power over the actions of other senior or elected officials.



Overall, the determination of when someone stops being considered a PEP is complex and organizations need to give this careful thought and match their approach to PEP status with their own risk appetite. Many Financial Institutions (FIs) for instance adopt the approach of “once a PEP, always a PEP”, but this can vary significantly across organizations required to screen PEPs and PEPs by association.