A Politically Exposed Person (PEP) is an individual who holds a prominent public position. PEPs can include government officials, military officers, judges, senior sporting officials, and high-ranking executives of state-owned enterprises.
PEPs are considered as being at higher risk of bribery and corruption, as well as presenting an elevated risk of terrorist financing because they have the power to influence governments, key decisions, and they may have access to significant financial resources.
Because a PEP could abuse their position of power, or be coerced to engage in corrupt activities, such as accepting bribes or embezzling public funds, laundering money, or financing terrorist activities, they can pose a risk to businesses who work with them. The prospect of them being manipulated or blackmailed therefore needs to be considered in a KYC process.
Identifying PEPs is essential for compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) laws. Most jurisdictions’ regulatory requirements state that PEPs must be subject to enhanced due diligence (EDD), including ongoing monitoring. By identifying PEPs, organizations can better assess the risk of doing business with them and take appropriate action to mitigate that risk.