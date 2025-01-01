“Risks don’t respect our org charts anymore. We’ve organized around functions, but the world organizes around disruption. Unless we manage risk as one connected system, we’re always going to be one step behind.”
Board Director, US, Corporate
Unlock findings in Moody’s latest study on how organizations are experiencing an era of accelerating, interconnected threats. And how some leaders are transforming their approach to risk management to build resilience.
This report, based on in-depth interviews with 50 senior, global executives, explores the challenges associated with evolving risks and the potential for integrated approaches. Get actionable, practical, sector-specific insights on how leaders are making risk management a priority to positively address today’s complex risk landscape.
External shocks, rapid digital transformation, and fragmented structures can accelerate risk exposure—creating a landscape where traditional governance struggles to keep pace.
Moody’s Maxsight™ is a unified risk platform designed to help organizations see risks more clearly so they can act more decisively.
By connecting thousands of data points across onboarding, sanctions, supplier risk, trade credit, and more, Maxsight™ can be leveraged to create a holistic view of third-party risks and relationships—making it easier to understand areas of potential vulnerability and opportunity.
Using Maxsight™, organizations have a platform to help move from fragmented data, systems, and risk management to a connected, strategic approach—unlocking opportunities while strengthening resilience.
Penguin Securities, a fintech firm based in Singapore, set out to modernize its customer onboarding and compliance processes. As a fast-moving startup, the team needed a solution that could automate KYC tasks, integrate seamlessly with internal systems, and support a digital-first approach to onboarding.
By implementing Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform, Penguin Securities achieved a 70–80% reduction in onboarding time. The platform’s built-in integrations and tailored risk workflows helped streamline due diligence, enhance anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing activities, and helped compliance move from being a cost center to a strategic driver of business impact.
No two organizations experience risk in the same way. Sector, scale, regulation, and digital maturity all shape how risk is perceived and managed.
Moody’s solutions are built to meet businesses at any point on their journey—whether they’re just starting to unify data and processes or already advancing toward strategic, organization-wide risk visibility.
Whether your organization is reactive, emerging, or already leading in risk-related maturity, Moody’s solutions can be tailored to meet your business where it is today, with the ability to adapt for tomorrow.
Integrated risk management is about taking a unified, strategic approach to deal with the different kinds of risks an organization might face. It connects risk data, processes, people, and decision-making to improve both risk visibility and operational resilience.
Key aspects of this kind of strategy might include:
Using technology to create shared risk intelligence across teams and systems
Leveraging shared analytics and workflows to make data-driven decisions
Viewing risks as organization-wide matters and breaking down silos to address them
Using data, technology, and people to understand new threats, manage regulatory changes, and prepare for unforeseen risks
A unified, integrated approach to risk management could help organizations move from a reactive stance to a proactive strategy—aligning risk with business goals and supporting smarter decisions.
As organizations move beyond reactive risk management approaches, leaders are embracing interconnected, data-driven frameworks to anticipate and mitigate risk more holistically.
Risk management is about more than identifying threats—it's also about making good decisions about who to work with. How do you leverage systems to help unlock data-driven insights?
As we enter the final quarter of 2025, conversations around AI in risk management and compliance have increasingly shifted from speculation to strategic implementation.
In a world where risk is accelerating, converging, and defying boundaries, Moody’s new thought leadership study on Unified Risk Management (URM) offers a new perspective on how senior leaders in global organizations are adapting to build resilience and capitalize on opportunities.
