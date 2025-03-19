From shifting regulations to supply chain disruptions and market volatility, energy organizations operate in a complex risk landscape. Moody’s equips companies across the sector with data and intelligence to strengthen compliance, build resilience, and support strategic decision-making.
We provide data, analytics, and risk solutions that help energy companies make informed decisions and manage critical risks across their operations in an era of exponential risk.
Designed to streamline risk and compliance processes across organizations, it brings together thousands of data points to deliver a holistic picture of risk, which can be viewed through different lenses depending on function and privilege.
Leveraging automated workflows, analytics, and AI-driven technology, Maxsight™ helps customers analyze key risks for different purposes. The platform orchestrates risk assessment workflows, ingests data, uses machine learning for intelligent screening, and helps indicate threats.
The platform offers users in different teams a consistent experience, consistent data, and the ability to share risk insights for greater collaboration and efficiency.
In addition, Maxsight™ provides executive-level reporting at enterprise level to offer an in-depth view of risk across a counterparty network. These reports track progress against tasks to drive efficiency, portfolio-level risk insights to mitigate harm, and they deliver a history of decisions to support actions through the lifecycle of a business relationship.
When implementing Maxsight™, organizations have access to Moody’s extensive global data, innovative award-winning technology, and dedicated support for customer success.
From digital onboarding to sanctions compliance, to supply chain risk management to third-party risk management and beyond.
We support electric, gas, and water utilities with solutions to monitor supplier risk, manage compliance obligations, cybersecurity, and load forecasting.
Upstream producers, midstream operators, and integrated majors rely on Moody’s to evaluate counterparty exposure, navigate sanctions, and analyze geopolitical developments that affect market access and supply chains.
Renewable developers and asset managers gain insights into project finance, regulatory risk, and supply chain dependencies. Our macroeconomic analysis supports investment planning and policy impact evaluation.
Moody’s supports mining companies with credit ratings, risk insights, and market outlooks to guide strategic planning and help navigate financial, regulatory, and geopolitical challenges across global operations.
We help chemical and materials companies manage volatile input costs and environmental scrutiny through supplier risk, climate risk compliance, and regulatory monitoring solutions that support operational resilience.
Agricultural businesses look to Moody’s to help them manage supply chain disruptions, climate risks, and compliance with analytics and forecasting tools that strengthen investment planning, operational resilience, and regulatory adaptability.
Energy traders, marketers, and procurement teams turn to Moody’s for insights and analytics into counterparty credit risk and compliance exposure—empowering smarter risk management across today’s fast-moving energy supply chains.
KNM Group’s mounting debts and oil market volatility led to bond defaults in 2022. Moody’s Early Warning System flagged elevated credit risks in January as pandemic and geopolitical tensions worsened.
A U.S. Energy Service Firm used Moody’s Implied Ratings and PD models to assess credit risk, secure investor confidence, and scale solar projects with consistent, data-driven risk insights.
By leveraging Moody’s Early Warning System, a European energy innovator gained timely credit risk alerts, managing diverse counterparties and mitigating financial risks amid energy market volatility.
Sohar Power’s revenues plunged 86% after a key supply deal expired, pushing it toward bankruptcy in 2023. Moody’s Early Warning System flagged rising default risks six months before the board’s decision.
