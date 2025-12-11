Since 2022, US, EU, and UK sanctions have reshaped global oil flows—Russian crude exports to Europe for example have dropped by around 60%, while delivery times have doubled as shipments reroute through other global channels. However, as nations outside the EU have increased their purchases of Russian oil, overall export volumes remain close to pre-2022 levels.



Nevertheless, the energy sector — oil and gas — continues to deal with supply chain volatility changes driven by sanctions, as well as other geopolitical events. The Red Sea crisis for instance disrupted logistics, with war-risk insurance premiums for tankers transiting the region surging by up to 100% and freight costs rising as much as 40%. In this environment, energy firms may struggle to get adequate visibility into their suppliers, leaving them exposed to cascading disruptions and compliance risks.



To adapt to meet evolving challenges, leading energy companies are investing in predictive analytics, digital compliance tools, and diversified networks to meet logistical needs. AI-powered platforms for example can now dynamically scan thousands of data points to help flag sanctioned entities, optimize routes, and model the cost and compliance impact of rerouting. For example, after the EU’s 19th sanctions package in October 2025, indirect sanctions exposure, also referred to as sanctions by extension, became a key risk; even compliant shippers faced higher reinsurance rates, as well as reduced vessel availability and available tonnage. Insurance premiums can rise in relation to indirect sanctions risks as they cause uncertainty and compliance complexity, and they can also elevate the risk of compliance failures. Insurers and reinsurers may therefore price in the possibility of penalties under strict liability regimes.



Companies who invested early in digital risk monitoring and set up alternative corridors and suppliers that mitigated sanctions risks have been better positioned to reduce delays and cut insurance premiums.