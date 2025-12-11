Recent regulatory developments have introduced sweeping sanctions targeting the energy sector, which can have far-reaching consequences for global supply chains. The latest EU sanctions package, its nineteenth targeting Russia, alongside similar measures from the US and UK, underscores a significant effort to try to restrict trade with major energy companies and their subsidiaries. These actions are reshaping logistics, compliance requirements, and geopolitical dynamics.
Beyond compliance, these sanctions are also reshaping energy security, supply and demand, and driving global trade costs as shipments, insurance premiums, and logistical bottlenecks ripple across interconnected global supply chains.
Since 2022, US, EU, and UK sanctions have reshaped global oil flows—Russian crude exports to Europe for example have dropped by around 60%, while delivery times have doubled as shipments reroute through other global channels. However, as nations outside the EU have increased their purchases of Russian oil, overall export volumes remain close to pre-2022 levels.
Nevertheless, the energy sector — oil and gas — continues to deal with supply chain volatility changes driven by sanctions, as well as other geopolitical events. The Red Sea crisis for instance disrupted logistics, with war-risk insurance premiums for tankers transiting the region surging by up to 100% and freight costs rising as much as 40%. In this environment, energy firms may struggle to get adequate visibility into their suppliers, leaving them exposed to cascading disruptions and compliance risks.
To adapt to meet evolving challenges, leading energy companies are investing in predictive analytics, digital compliance tools, and diversified networks to meet logistical needs. AI-powered platforms for example can now dynamically scan thousands of data points to help flag sanctioned entities, optimize routes, and model the cost and compliance impact of rerouting. For example, after the EU’s 19th sanctions package in October 2025, indirect sanctions exposure, also referred to as sanctions by extension, became a key risk; even compliant shippers faced higher reinsurance rates, as well as reduced vessel availability and available tonnage. Insurance premiums can rise in relation to indirect sanctions risks as they cause uncertainty and compliance complexity, and they can also elevate the risk of compliance failures. Insurers and reinsurers may therefore price in the possibility of penalties under strict liability regimes.
Companies who invested early in digital risk monitoring and set up alternative corridors and suppliers that mitigated sanctions risks have been better positioned to reduce delays and cut insurance premiums.
Sanctions apply to entities designated on a list, which can include tankers or other vessels used to transport oil and gas, as well as subsidiaries of sanctioned entities, which could include sanctioned refineries. Entities that are sanctioned by extension may create a complex compliance landscape, with ownership and control rules varying by jurisdiction. For example, determining whether an entity is sanctioned by extension often requires aggregating ownership percentages and applying calculations to understand ownership thresholds. Manual checks of beneficial ownership and control can be impractical, if not impossible in this context, making technology-driven solutions all the more important.
This sample diagram shows an organization sanctioned and all those sanctioned by extension that can radiate out from a single entity at its center. It illustrates the scope of potential risk exposure for any organization doing business—buying, selling, financing, insuring—across a complex, global third-party network.
*Sample of a Moody’s graphic for a sanctioned entity and those sanctioned by extension within the subsidiary network.
Looking ahead, these new sanctions and their possible effects on insurance, banking, and logistics may require energy firms to investigate with extreme care who they are doing business with, as well as having granular traceability for shipments. Failure to comply could mean heavy fines, reputational damage, or even a risk of being sanctioned themselves. Coupled with ongoing regulatory developments, like the EU Deforestation Regulation and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, compliance teams have much to contend with.
Energy companies who thrive in this landscape may be those who treat sanctions and regulation not as barriers, but as catalysts for improvement and adaptation, leveraging data, analytics, and resources to secure supplies and manage risk.
Sanctions applicable to the energy sector are likely to continue reshaping global supply chains, introducing compliance challenges as well as new risks. Organizations can however leverage technology to navigate risks posed by third-party suppliers, partners, and vendors in their business network. Technology, powered by data and analytics, can help create a picture of who is sanctioned, of ownership and control, and of financial health, to help maintain resilience. As sanctions persist, automation, adaptability, and proactive risk management could be critical to sustaining operational continuity across the energy sector.
Moody’s Sanctions 360, powered by Moody’s Orbis’ global corporate ownership data and Grid’s dynamic risk insights, exemplifies how advanced data and analytics can support sanctions screening, map relationships, and identify entities who might be sanctioned by extension. This capability can be a key differentiator for organizations in the energy sector seeking to better understand and control sanctions-related risk and compliance activity.
For more information, please get in touch with the team any time. We would love to hear from you.