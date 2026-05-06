When vessels are unable or unwilling to transit through these corridors, rerouting becomes necessary. One of the most common alternatives for Asia–Europe trade for instance is diversion around the Cape of Good Hope.



While operationally viable, this adjustment can have several impacts:

increased transit times, depending on origin and destination

reduced global shipping capacity, as vessels complete fewer voyages per year

increased fuel consumption and voyage costs

reduced schedule reliability and increased downstream congestion

What is often less visible is that rerouting does not necessarily remove risk; in many cases, it redistributes it. As volumes shift into alternative corridors, new pressure points can emerge across ports, inland transport networks, and equipment availability. In many cases, these alternative routes are less tested at scale, which can introduce variability in reliability and performance.



Rerouting can cause delays, of course, but they can also cause systemic strain across carrier networks, container availability, port scheduling, and inland logistics connections.



“Freight markets tend to respond quickly to this type of stress. Capacity tightening and equipment imbalances can contribute to higher rates and more volatile pricing, particularly on Asia–Europe lanes. For industries with high freight intensity or low operating margins, such as automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and consumer electronics, logistics volatility can materially affect cost structures,” says Stephen Golliker, industry practice lead at Moody’s.