Sanctions affecting the energy sector continue to impact global supply chains, influencing how oil, gas, and related commodities are traded, transported, insured, and financed. These measures don’t operate in isolation; they intersect with physical logistics constraints, vessel availability, insurance markets, and third-party relationships across highly interconnected trade networks.
In recent months, logistics-related risks associated with key Middle Eastern transit corridors has become a more prominent factor in supply chain equations. It reflects structural and operational considerations rooted in the design and concentration of global energy and trade flows.
Energy supply chains today are exposed to sanctions-related considerations and changes in where trade moves, how it moves, and how quickly those pathways can adjust under stress. What this also highlights is a broader shift in how supply chain risk can manifest.
Risk is increasingly not confined to individual suppliers or transactions. It increasingly sits in the structure of the network itself, in how routes are designed, where dependencies concentrate, and how quickly pressure can move across interconnected systems.
Sanctions measures have expanded in scope to include vessels, subsidiaries, and entities linked through ownership or control structures. For organizations involved in buying, selling, financing, insuring, or transporting energy commodities, this can complicate counterparty screening and third-party risk assessment.
In practice, measures can influence:
Over time, sanctions have contributed to meaningful changes in global oil and gas flows, including the redirection of exports, longer voyage distances, and increased dependence on a narrower set of compliant routes and service providers. These adjustments can increase operating complexity even where legal compliance thresholds are met.
Recent instability affecting key transit corridors in the Middle East has highlighted an important structural feature of global trade: a large share of energy and containerized goods moves through a small number of maritime bottlenecks.
The Middle East connects Asia, Europe, and Africa through tightly integrated maritime and energy routes. Several of these corridors are deeply embedded in the design of global shipping networks. For example:
These pathways are often embedded into vessel rotation planning, port infrastructure investment, and global distribution models.
When vessels are unable or unwilling to transit through these corridors, rerouting becomes necessary. One of the most common alternatives for Asia–Europe trade for instance is diversion around the Cape of Good Hope.
While operationally viable, this adjustment can have several impacts:
What is often less visible is that rerouting does not necessarily remove risk; in many cases, it redistributes it. As volumes shift into alternative corridors, new pressure points can emerge across ports, inland transport networks, and equipment availability. In many cases, these alternative routes are less tested at scale, which can introduce variability in reliability and performance.
Rerouting can cause delays, of course, but they can also cause systemic strain across carrier networks, container availability, port scheduling, and inland logistics connections.
“Freight markets tend to respond quickly to this type of stress. Capacity tightening and equipment imbalances can contribute to higher rates and more volatile pricing, particularly on Asia–Europe lanes. For industries with high freight intensity or low operating margins, such as automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and consumer electronics, logistics volatility can materially affect cost structures,” says Stephen Golliker, industry practice lead at Moody’s.
Energy risks can amplify the effects described above. A substantial share of global oil and LNG exports move through Middle Eastern bottlenecks. During periods of heightened risk perception, even in the absence of a full closure of a key transit point, price volatility can increase across energy markets. This may in turn create dual exposure for businesses. Higher logistics costs may be accompanied by margin compression and liquidity pressure across the value chain, particularly for suppliers operating with limited financial flexibility.
Over time, this can translate into elevated counterparty risk, even where supplier performance has historically been stable.
“Higher fuel costs flow directly into shipping economics and at the same time, broader energy price movements can raise input costs across manufacturing sectors. This creates a compounding exposure: logistics costs and production costs can rise simultaneously, increasing pressure on margins and working capital requirements,” adds Sapna Amlani, Moody’s industry practice lead, Corporates.
Periods of corridor instability can also affect insurance and compliance processes. Marine insurance premiums may increase; coverage terms might tighten, and additional documentation may be required for specific routes or counterparties. Even where physical disruption is limited, heightened risk perception can slow the execution of transactions and increase administrative burden.
“From a sanctions’ perspective, rerouting can introduce new touchpoints across the shipment lifecycle, including different ports, agents, vessel owners, or intermediaries. Each of these could require additional screening and due diligence. Changes made for operational reasons can create additional compliance complexity for organizations to factor,” says Hera Smith, Moody’s sanctions specialist.
Supply chain risk in this kind of environment is no longer confined to financial stability, sanctions’ exposure, or performance of individual suppliers. Modern supply chains function as interconnected systems, and disruption in one corridor can force capacity reallocation across carrier networks; create congestion in alternative ports; affect container repositioning across regions; and compress scheduling across entirely different geographies.
This reflects a broader shift toward greater emphasis on network-level risk. In highly interconnected supply chains, disruption does not need to occur at the point of contract to have an impact. It can originate in adjacent corridors, shared logistics infrastructure, or upstream capacity constraints and still affect delivery performance.
As a result of these pressures, organizations could experience service degradation, even when direct suppliers remain unaffected. Resilience increasingly requires system-level assessment alongside entity-by-entity evaluation.
The downstream effects of extended transit times and network instability can be significant. Longer lead times might require higher safety stock levels, increasing working capital usage, while inventory remaining in transit for extended periods can reduce liquidity flexibility. Service performance may also be affected, with deterioration in “on time” or “in full” delivery metrics.
Extended lead times also change the timing of cash flows. Inventory held in transit for longer periods can tie up working capital, while delays in delivery may defer revenue recognition. This can create a lagged financial impact that is not immediately visible at the point of disruption.
At the same time, smaller logistics providers can come under financial strain as fuel costs and elongated payment cycles put pressure on their cash flow. In some cases, these conditions could contribute to contractual disputes as delivery obligations are tested under stressed operating environments.
Exposure varies by operating model. Businesses with concentrated sourcing, lean just-in-time inventories, or reliance on single routes or carriers might face higher vulnerability. Organizations with diversified routing options, regionalized distribution, or embedded contingency planning may be better positioned to absorb disruption.
In this environment, continuous risk monitoring has become increasingly important. Route intelligence, lead-time stress testing, visibility into third-party networks, and assessment of indirect exposure can help organizations respond more quickly as conditions evolve. In this context, an important question is not only how organizations respond to disruption, but how early they can detect the conditions that lead to it.
Visibility into routes, dependencies, and indirect exposure becomes as important as monitoring direct suppliers.
The objective is not to eliminate volatility, which is unrealistic, but to maintain decision-making flexibility when volatility emerges.
Sanctions in the energy sector continue to reshape global supply chains through compliance requirements, counterparty restrictions, and ownership-linked complexity. At the same time, instability affecting Middle Eastern transit corridors illustrates a broader structural reality of globalization: concentration around critical bottlenecks can create system-wide fragility.
As trade networks become more interconnected, localized disruption can produce global operational consequences. In this context, resilience is no longer defined by avoiding disruption, but by how effectively organizations understand, anticipate, and adapt to how risk moves through their networks.
If you would like to discuss how sanctions screening, ownership and control analysis, and third-party risk visibility can support more informed decision-making across your supply networks, please contact the Moody’s team. We would love to hear from you.
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