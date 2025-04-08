Industrial businesses face tariffs, rising costs, supply chain risks, and regulatory pressure. To protect margins, avoid disruption, and improve operational efficiency, teams need forward-looking, fast, and data-driven risk insights—especially when managing third-party risk exposure.
Moody’s foreign direct investment (FDI) data helps manufacturing businesses analyze sectoral shifts and investment flows, offering strategic insight into global capital trends that might influence production and expansion decisions.
Manufacturers with high-value physical assets can use Moody's catastrophe modeling to help them assess exposure to natural hazards for proactive risk management and resilience planning.
And manufacturers are further empowered to manage counterparty risk and safeguard cash flow with Moody’s trade credit solutions that provide insights into the creditworthiness of suppliers, buyers, and partners across global markets.
Auto industry pros can manage complex global risks with insights into supplier health, physical and transitional risk, and geopolitical exposures using Moody’s data, analytics, and workflow solutions. OEMs, suppliers, and lending organizations, can strengthen third-party risk management by monitoring supplier creditworthiness, sustainability performance, and operational stability.
Moody's tools help teams identify risk warnings across global supply chains for proactive mitigation against disruptions.
Conglomerates use Moody’s data and analytics to strengthen operational resilience and identify vulnerabilities across complex supply chains and business structures.
Conglomerates can support their profitability through data-driven insights that optimize capital allocation and performance monitoring.
Moody’s AI-driven intelligence and compliance tools can also help conglomerates navigate evolving global regulatory requirements and understand risk across jurisdictions.
Construction and engineering businesses can better mitigate the risk of project delays by assessing a subcontractor's reliability and other risk factors. Moody’s provides powerful tools used to evaluate the financial health, creditworthiness, of subcontractors and suppliers—then firms can make more informed partner selections and manage risk proactively throughout a project lifecycle.
Our solutions also help construction and engineering firms with forced labor risk assessment, and geopolitical and environmental risks that could impact factors like material sourcing and labor availability.
Transport and logistics teams are using Moody's solutions to evaluate partner resilience—and potential bottlenecks—with advanced risk modeling. Firms can use Moody’s comprehensive entity data and AI-powered analytics to assess the financial stability, operational reliability, and sustainability performance of carriers, freight partners, and suppliers.
Teams can also use Moody's tools to better forecast disruptions across global routes by integrating geopolitical, physical, and economic risk indicators.
With dynamic alerts and predictive insights, businesses can proactively manage third-party risk, optimize route planning, and support improved continuity across complex supply chains.
Captive finance providers can identify emerging risks, optimize credit decisioning, and align with evolving regulatory requirements using Moody's solutions.
With forward-looking economic indicators and dynamic risk insights, finance teams are able to better support their parent brands while maintaining resilience and profitability in changing market conditions.
Manage compliance activity, monitor credit risk, and track macroeconomic trends using Moody’s integrated data and analytics.
Moody’s tools are powered by global data, advanced analytics, and proprietary methodologies designed to give industrial businesses a clearer view of third-party risk.
Our tools integrate structured and unstructured data from more than 580 million entities worldwide.
— Blue Water Industries, on improving credit team performance with Moody’s
— Flocor, on using Moody’s Pulse to monitor receivables and reduce costs
Q: Can Moody’s help with lower-tier (fourth-party) supplier risk?
A: Yes, we have information on more than half a billion entities globally.
Q: How fast can we get started?
A: Typically within four weeks via web interface or system integration.
Q: How does data help decision-making?
A: Data can help improve transparency and support decisions based on financial information, potential disruptions, and third-party risks.
Q: Will we have dedicated support?
A: Yes, our global customer success teams are here to help from onboarding to ongoing optimization.
In today’s interconnected global landscape, tariffs have become more than an instrument of trade negotiations. Rather, when implemented at pace and scale, they can be a disruptive force.
This year marks five years since many governments around the world began imposing lockdowns to manage the Covid-19 outbreak, which upended global supply chains and transformed supply chain risk management.
Supplier risk management is in flux. While supply chain leaders have readjusted to business as usual following the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that it exposed global supply chains’ fragility.
