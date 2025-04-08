Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Industrials

Third-party risk management and supply chain management solutions

Industrial businesses face tariffs, rising costs, supply chain risks, and regulatory pressure. To protect margins, avoid disruption, and improve operational efficiency, teams need forward-looking, fast, and data-driven risk insights—especially when managing third-party risk exposure.

Find out more about Moody’s compliance and third-party risk management solutions for your organization.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant abstract at night.

4 benefits of automated third-party risk management

Moody’s is a leading provider of workflow, data, and AI-driven analytics tools that can help industrial businesses understand financial risk exposure, risk-related costs, improve supplier performance, and more. Get in touch with the team to discuss how we can support your business.

Key risk areas and what you get with Moody’s

Supplier risk profiles

Supplier risk profiles 

Insights into 580+ million entities, including beneficial ownership down to .01% ownership.

Operational risk

Operational risk 

Identify financially-stressed suppliers that might impact your supply chain and disrupt operations.

Financial health

Financial health 

Assess the financial health of third parties using Moody’s proprietary Early Warning Scores, which combine financial ratios, payment and spending behavior, and macroeconomic indicators to flag signs of stress.

Compliance

Compliance 

Insights into more than 60 areas of compliance risk that third parties may pose to your organization, including sanctions, shell company detection, bribery and corruption, cyber, fraud, human rights violations.

Tariffs

Tariffs

Use financial data to support fair tariff cost-sharing with partners.

Holistic risk assessments

Holistic risk assessments 

Evaluate cyber, geopolitical, physical and transition, and lower-tier risks.

Risk mitigation menu

Risk mitigation menu 

Get tailored mitigation options for high-risk suppliers.

Forced labor risk

Forced labor risk 

Identify suppliers operating in high-risk regions or those potentially lacking human rights safeguards.

Get data-driven insights to help you better manage risk, boost performance, and build resilience.

 
Got a question? Get in touch. Contact the team today if you would like to talk through your approach to risk management—we are happy to help.

Who we help

01 Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Make informed decisions to mitigate risk, drive efficiency, and support supply chains with credit ratings, market intelligence, and risk analytics.

Moody’s foreign direct investment (FDI) data helps manufacturing businesses analyze sectoral shifts and investment flows, offering strategic insight into global capital trends that might influence production and expansion decisions.

Manufacturers with high-value physical assets can use Moody's catastrophe modeling to help them assess exposure to natural hazards for proactive risk management and resilience planning.

And manufacturers are further empowered to manage counterparty risk and safeguard cash flow with Moody’s trade credit solutions that provide insights into the creditworthiness of suppliers, buyers, and partners across global markets.

02 Automotive

Automotive

Auto industry pros can manage complex global risks with insights into supplier health, physical and transitional risk, and geopolitical exposures using Moody’s data, analytics, and workflow solutions. OEMs, suppliers, and lending organizations, can strengthen third-party risk management by monitoring supplier creditworthiness, sustainability performance, and operational stability.

Moody's tools help teams identify risk warnings across global supply chains for proactive mitigation against disruptions.

03 Conglomerates

Conglomerates

Conglomerates use Moody’s data and analytics to strengthen operational resilience and identify vulnerabilities across complex supply chains and business structures.

Conglomerates can support their profitability through data-driven insights that optimize capital allocation and performance monitoring.

Moody’s AI-driven intelligence and compliance tools can also help conglomerates navigate evolving global regulatory requirements and understand risk across jurisdictions.

04 Construction and engineering

Construction and engineering

Construction and engineering businesses can better mitigate the risk of project delays by assessing a subcontractor's reliability and other risk factors. Moody’s provides powerful tools used to evaluate the financial health, creditworthiness, of subcontractors and suppliers—then firms can make more informed partner selections and manage risk proactively throughout a project lifecycle.

Our solutions also help construction and engineering firms with forced labor risk assessment, and geopolitical and environmental risks that could impact factors like material sourcing and labor availability.

05 Transport and logistics

Transport and logistics

Transport and logistics teams are using Moody's solutions to evaluate partner resilience—and potential bottlenecks—with advanced risk modeling. Firms can use Moody’s comprehensive entity data and AI-powered analytics to assess the financial stability, operational reliability, and sustainability performance of carriers, freight partners, and suppliers.

Teams can also use Moody's tools to better forecast disruptions across global routes by integrating geopolitical, physical, and economic risk indicators.

With dynamic alerts and predictive insights, businesses can proactively manage third-party risk, optimize route planning, and support improved continuity across complex supply chains.

06 Captive finance

Captive finance

Captive finance providers can identify emerging risks, optimize credit decisioning, and align with evolving regulatory requirements using Moody's solutions.

With forward-looking economic indicators and dynamic risk insights, finance teams are able to better support their parent brands while maintaining resilience and profitability in changing market conditions.

Manage compliance activity, monitor credit risk, and track macroeconomic trends using Moody’s integrated data and analytics. 

Moody's products

risk

Orbis

Moody's market-leading global company reference database that enables industry companies to validate, enrich and maintain of a single source of truth of suppliers, rollup suppliers spend and exposure through corporate hierarchies, source new and alternative suppliers and strategically grow their distributor network.

risk

Moody’s Maxsight™

Get a view of risk across complex supply chains and distribution networks. Maxsight™ can help you with multi-tier risk visibility. The platform brings together global data and risk indicators from different sources, to help you assess, screen, onboard, and monitor suppliers anywhere in the world.

risk

Financial Health Checks

Assess the financial health of suppliers using risk models and global data to identify signs of financial stress. This can help avoid disruptions and aid negotiations.

risk

Custom Dashboards

Bring together key supplier risk data—like financial health, compliance flags, forced labor risk alerts, and sustainability scores—into one, clear dashboard. This can help you identify issues, prioritize actions, and manage potential disruptions.

Choose Moody’s solutions to help predict problems, prioritize action, and mitigate risk.

How our tools work

Moody’s tools are powered by global data, advanced analytics, and proprietary methodologies designed to give industrial businesses a clearer view of third-party risk.

Our tools integrate structured and unstructured data from more than 580 million entities worldwide.

For details on how our tools work and how you can use them to support your risk management and compliance programs, please get in touch any time—we would love to hear from you.

Key compliance areas

  • Automate screening and due diligence in near real-time
  • Monitor global sanctions lists and ownership changes
  • Identify high-risk suppliers
  • Track adverse media and build strong onboarding processes
  • Help arrive at a fair tariff cost distribution through clarity of supplier’s financial condition 
  • Pre-screen suppliers for forced labor risk alerts
  • Implement tiered due diligence and maintain robust reporting for regulators and leadership

What our customers say

case study
"Moody’s gives us a daily snapshot of risk. It’s helped us boost efficiency and focus our time where it matters most."

— Blue Water Industries, on improving credit team performance with Moody’s

Read the case study
case study
“Moody's has become an essential part of our credit process. It gives us the transparency we need to act quickly.”

— Flocor, on using Moody’s Pulse to monitor receivables and reduce costs

Read the case study

Moody’s for Industrials | FAQs

Q: Can Moody’s help with lower-tier (fourth-party) supplier risk?

A: Yes, we have information on more than half a billion entities globally.

Q: How fast can we get started?

A: Typically within four weeks via web interface or system integration.

Q: How does data help decision-making?

A: Data can help improve transparency and support decisions based on financial information, potential disruptions, and third-party risks.

Q: Will we have dedicated support?

A: Yes, our global customer success teams are here to help from onboarding to ongoing optimization.

If you have any other questions, please get in touch—we would be happy to answer them.
industrials

Solutions for corporate treasurers

Build resilience. Optimize capital. Navigate risk.

Discover how Moody’s empowers treasury teams with data-driven insights and advanced analytics to strengthen decision-making.

Learn more
corporate treasurers

Reading and resources on risk management

moodys
article

Apr 08, 2025

 Moody's
The impact of tariffs on suppliers

In today’s interconnected global landscape, tariffs have become more than an instrument of trade negotiations. Rather, when implemented at pace and scale, they can be a disruptive force.

Read more
moodys
blog

Mar 21, 2025

 Moody's
Resilience after disruption: Improving supply chain risk management after Covid-19

This year marks five years since many governments around the world began imposing lockdowns to manage the Covid-19 outbreak, which upended global supply chains and transformed supply chain risk management.

Read more
moodys
ebook
Moody's
From data to decisions: why using value at risk calculations can bolster supply chain management

Supplier risk management is in flux. While supply chain leaders have readjusted to business as usual following the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that it exposed global supply chains’ fragility. 

Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Moody’s can help you understand and manage risk across your third-party network, supply chain, and beyond.

If you want to discuss a solution for your risk management program, please get in touch with the team today—we would love to hear from you.