(Re)insurance brokers navigate a labyrinth of changing demands and risks. Amid shifting economic conditions, unprecedented physical risk events, and increasing cyber threats, they also face ever-increasing client expectations, leaving them tasked with keeping ahead of the curve.
With over 30 years’ experience in providing sophisticated catastrophe analytics, Moody’s understands broker market dynamics. As your partner of choice, we can help brokers offer their clients an enhanced analytics proposition.
Our insurance broker solutions have grown to serve a range of sophisticated industry uses, including model evaluation, data quality assessment, peer comparisons, renewal execution, and regulatory support.
Discover the capabilities of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform. Experience a distinct edge in the market, helping you deliver deep value to your clients.
Here’s how Moody’s insurance solutions can amplify broker capabilities:
Designed to provide the most realistic representation of losses for both detailed and aggregate exposures, Moody’s RMS™ catastrophe models can enhance broker capabilities to help you deliver incredible value to clients. Here’s how:
In today’s evolving risk landscape, brokers need more than data — they also require actionable insights to guide their clients through complex challenges.
Discover what our dedicated Risk Consulting team offers:
Gallagher Re and Moody’s RMS™ have a closely aligned philosophy in modeling catastrophic cyber risk. Through this collaboration, the global reinsurance broker is leveraging a sophisticated actuarial approach to help its clients measure and price the underlying risk and grow their business.
All operations at BMS Re now operate on a single, unified modeling platform delivering a single source of truth across the organization’s entire ecosystem following the full migration to the Intelligent Risk Platform and the adoption of Risk Modeler.
Gaining a holistic view of risk can be challenging when working across a variety of disparate modeling applications, making risk management less efficient and more costly. Moody’s RMS and Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling Services can give you access to custom and third-party models and resources all in one place.
Cyber insurers face a dynamic and confusing risk outlook. For instance, according to a recent cyber report from broker Howden, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber insurance premiums surged between 2020 and 2022 in response to the remote working boom.
Now in the middle of the North Atlantic hurricane season and with memories still fresh from the challenging round of reinsurance renewals at 1/1 in 2023, reinsurers face significant potential stress ahead of the 2024 New Year reinsurance purchases.
The insurance industry is undergoing a significant transformation regarding how it incorporates sustainability factors within business strategies. How can your organization face the challenges and opportunities that these considerations bring?
BMS Re is the specialist reinsurance arm of global broking group BMS Group. The company provides comprehensive, innovative client-focused property and casualty solutions, including tailored portfolio and facultative reinsurance protection, as well as capital management and advisory services.
A leading insurance broker leveraged Moody's RMS Risk Modeler for real-time insights, integrating 95% of workflows, enhancing customer satisfaction, and improving operational efficiency with reduced processing times and higher data accuracy.
Moody’s is committed to supporting brokers in every way we can, from providing best-in-class catastrophe models to offering insights that help drive informed decision-making. We are proud to be an active partner supporting organizations like the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) and Brokerslink.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.