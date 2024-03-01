Moody's logo
(Re)insurance brokers

(Re)insurance brokers navigate a labyrinth of changing demands and risks. Amid shifting economic conditions, unprecedented physical risk events, and increasing cyber threats, they also face ever-increasing client expectations, leaving them tasked with keeping ahead of the curve. 

With over 30 years’ experience in providing sophisticated catastrophe analytics, Moody’s understands broker market dynamics. As your partner of choice, we can help brokers offer their clients an enhanced analytics proposition. 

"It’s only natural that we are tapping into the tools that are available in the industry. And Moody’s have been with us on this long journey, every single step of the way. . . supporting us to come up with our own view of risk to help our clients with manage capital."

— Justyna Pikinska, Global head of Cyber Analytics, Gallagher Re.

"If you use a tennis analogy, HX is creating the best data court in the industry, and we are inviting those market players who can truly perform for our clients to play on it — Moody’s insurance solutions is one."

— David Flandro
Managing Director, HX Analytics 

Featured broker solutions and products

01 Intelligent Risk Platform™

Intelligent Risk Platform

Discover the capabilities of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform. Experience a distinct edge in the market, helping you deliver deep value to your clients.

Here’s how Moody’s insurance solutions can amplify broker capabilities:

  • Access our platform for enhanced insurance placement and capacity allocation.

  • Streamline submission processes with advanced geocoding and efficient data management capabilities.

  • Use advanced analytics to pre-underwrite risks, benchmark rates, and conduct rate analysis.

  • Explore parametric solutions to offer innovative risk transfer options.

  • Leverage our expertise with large risks, single-location analytics, and the industrial facilities model.

  • Navigate complex exposures like cyber with precision, backed by our in-depth and cutting-edge risk assessment frameworks.
02 Catastrophe models

Catastrophe models

Industry-leading catastrophe models

Designed to provide the most realistic representation of losses for both detailed and aggregate exposures, Moody’s RMS™ catastrophe models can enhance broker capabilities to help you deliver incredible value to clients. Here’s how:

  • Streamlined placement: Simplify placements, secure best terms, and expand reinsurance options with detailed loss representations.

  • Capital modeling excellence: Navigate capital allocation and dynamic financial analyses, exploring alternative risk transfer solutions.

  • Portfolio optimization: Dive into intricate portfolios, harness sophisticated deal structuring, and design opportunities tailored to match risk appetites.

  • Physical and transition risk analysis: Equip clients with insights on physical and transition risk challenges using our distinct analytics.

  • Regulatory insights: Stay ahead of evolving regulations with comprehensive expertise and bespoke solutions.
03 Consulting services

Consulting services

In today’s evolving risk landscape, brokers need more than data — they also require actionable insights to guide their clients through complex challenges.

Discover what our dedicated Risk Consulting team offers:

  • Comprehensive physical and transition risk analytics: Bolster future readiness with analytics designed for stress testing.

  • Tailored risk management: Provide insights on targeted interventions, from flood defenses to roof structures.

  • Pioneering risk leadership: Establish a strong foothold as a market authority by leveraging deep insights.

  • Event response: Deliver timely and effective client support with real-time event information.
Why Moody’s?

Improve customer retention

Integrate cutting-edge catastrophe risk analytics for a more complete view of risk and elevate your status as a market thought leader.

Expand market share

Secure more business with solutions built to manage complex client needs and identify cross-sell opportunities into property lines of business.

Refine advisory expertise

Guide clients through today’s physical and transition risk challenges with tailored analytics that deepen risk understanding and provide strategic mitigation.

An analytics-led approach to cyber intelligence

Gallagher Re and Moody’s RMS™ have a closely aligned philosophy in modeling catastrophic cyber risk. Through this collaboration, the global reinsurance broker is leveraging a sophisticated actuarial approach to help its clients measure and price the underlying risk and grow their business.

Positioning the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ as the hub of digital-first Advisory Services

All operations at BMS Re now operate on a single, unified modeling platform delivering a single source of truth across the organization’s entire ecosystem following the full migration to the Intelligent Risk Platform and the adoption of Risk Modeler.

Mar 01, 2024

 Moody's
Introducing unified modeling on the Intelligent Risk Platform with Moody’s RMS and Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling Services

Gaining a holistic view of risk can be challenging when working across a variety of disparate modeling applications, making risk management less efficient and more costly. Moody’s RMS and Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling Services can give you access to custom and third-party models and resources all in one place. 

Jul 30, 2024

 Moody’s
Cyber insurance: Moody’s RMS Version 8 offers increased maturity for risk analysis

Cyber insurers face a dynamic and confusing risk outlook. For instance, according to a recent cyber report from broker Howden, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber insurance premiums surged between 2020 and 2022 in response to the remote working boom.

Jul 04, 2023

 Moody's
Streamlining exposure management: how business hierarchies in Moody’s RMS ExposureIQ empower reinsurers to mitigate catastrophe losses and optimize portfolios

Now in the middle of the North Atlantic hurricane season and with memories still fresh from the challenging round of reinsurance renewals at 1/1 in 2023, reinsurers face significant potential stress ahead of the 2024 New Year reinsurance purchases.

Jun 07, 2023

 Moody's
Overcoming the practical challenges in operationalizing sustainability underwriting analytics

The insurance industry is undergoing a significant transformation regarding how it incorporates sustainability factors within business strategies. How can your organization face the challenges and opportunities that these considerations bring? 

Moody's
Positioning the Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform as the hub of digital-first advisory services

BMS Re is the specialist reinsurance arm of global broking group BMS Group. The company provides comprehensive, innovative client-focused property and casualty solutions, including tailored portfolio and facultative reinsurance protection, as well as capital management and advisory services.

Moody's
Leading P&C broker accelerates insight-driven decisions

A leading insurance broker leveraged Moody's RMS Risk Modeler for real-time insights, integrating 95% of workflows, enhancing customer satisfaction, and improving operational efficiency with reduced processing times and higher data accuracy.

Moody’s is committed to supporting brokers in every way we can, from providing best-in-class catastrophe models to offering insights that help drive informed decision-making. We are proud to be an active partner supporting organizations like the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) and Brokerslink.

