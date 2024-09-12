Moody's logo
Backed by decades of experience, Moody’s delivers a scalable, reliable risk platform that IT and data professionals can trust. Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™ is engineered to minimize the time, cost, and complexity of managing risk.

With hundreds of deployments worldwide, our time-tested platform integrates with your existing workflows and with libraries for automation, data integration, and REST APIs for real-time insights in your applications.

Client story: Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform

Discover how BMS Re has put Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform at the heart of its digital-first advisory services offering 
Testimonial

For BMS Re, it is about being able to meet local needs on a global scale. In fact, since the adoption of Risk Modeler, our analytics specialists are spending much more time onsite with our clients around the world, working directly with actuarial and underwriting teams to address any challenges or queries they may have.

— Scott Christian
Executive Vice President, Catastrophe Analytics, BMS Re.

Featured products

01 AXIS actuarial system

AXIS actuarial system

Unlock insights and improve real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers.

02 Risk Modeler

Risk Modeler

Moody’s enriched datasets allow organizations to enhance the quality of their catastrophe modeling insights by providing high-quality exposure data and extensive analytics across all lines of business. Leveraging Moody’s deep property expertise, these datasets seamlessly integrate into our risk applications, improving risk insights for more than 112.5 million commercial locations.

03 ExposureIQ

ExposureIQ

Proactively manage organization-wide risk concentrations and hot spots, access real-time risk analytics and event forecasting for rapid event response and generate advanced portfolio insights at scale.  

04 TreatyIQ

TreatyIQ

Equip underwriters with flexible program structuring and analytics along with up-to-date portfolio monitoring for enhanced risk structuring and selection.

05 UnderwriteIQ

UnderwriteIQ

Advance the speed and quality of underwriting analytics. UnderwriteIQ helps you enhance underwriting decision-making for cat-exposed business with an easy-to-use and highly configurable SaaS application.

06 Risk Data Exchange

Risk Data Exchange

The Risk Data Exchange service on Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform allows users to share data, such as Exposure Data Model (EDM) databases and Detailed Loss Model (DLM) or High-Definition (HD) analysis results, with other platform customers or Moody's Support. This functionality is particularly useful for primary insurers or reinsurance brokers who need to share data with reinsurers for purposes like contract pricing and risk transfer. 

07 Risk Data Lake

Risk Data Lake

The Risk Data Lake is a cloud-based, programmable, and scalable environment within Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform. It provides instant access to data across all platform applications, including exposures, modeled losses, policies, portfolios, accounts, and locations. Users can import, store, transform, and access risk and third-party data, and it supports flexible data processing using tools like SQL, Python, and R. Additionally, it integrates risk services to simplify data encoding, transformation, search, and query, facilitating advanced analytics and bespoke solutions. 

Developer resources

Moody's Developer Resources page offers a comprehensive suite of tools and documentation designed to help developers integrate with Moody's services, streamline workflows, and build robust applications. Our resources are tailored to support your needs, whether you're just getting started or looking to deepen your expertise.

Capabilities

third-party modeling
Location intelligence

Enhance underwriting decisions with exceptional catastrophe insights with hazard, exposure, geospatial, and loss data for residential and small commercial workflows.

data onboarding
Risk management services

Whatever the size of your operation or your starting point, the insurance solutions team at Moody's has the expertise and resources to help you achieve your catastrophe risk management objectives.

Why Moody's?

350 clients using Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform

More than 10,000 users of Moody’s actuarial software

More than 15 billion locations modeled per month

2024 Winner of IDC's FinTech Real Results Insurance Transformation Award

News and views

blog

Sep 12, 2024

 Moody's
Introducing IRP Navigator: Your 24/7 AI-powered guide to Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform Services

Generative AI (GenAI) provides the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows but also new problems relating to governance and compliance.

blog

Sep 04, 2024

 Moody’s
Moody’s enhanced risk data: allowing seamless access to catastrophe model insights

In the age of data-driven decision-making, the need for detailed exposure data is helping organizations meet a diverse mix of catastrophe risk assessment requirements. Learn more about Moody’s Enhanced Risk Data. 

blog

Jul 23, 2024

 Moody's
Unifying modeling architecture to operationalize multivendor modeling workflows with Moody’s and Nasdaq

Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform now includes risk models from Nasdaq to help underwriters, catastrophe modelers, and exposure managers find efficient ways to price, select, and manage risk.

