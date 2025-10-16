For every nation, safeguarding supply chains is more than a logistical puzzle; it’s a matter of national security and prosperity. Indeed, resilient and secure supply chains are a non-negotiable, especially when used for critical national operations across defense and infrastructure to healthcare and technology.
It stands to reason, then, that supply chains of national importance are a target for bad actors. Their vast scale, transnational connections, and the increasingly sophisticated tactics used to undermine or disrupt the flow of goods make protecting these supply chains from exploitation and building resilience not just a challenge, but an imperative.
To tackle these challenges, governments need data-driven tools that provide visibility into complex supplier networks, uncover hidden risks, and support proactive decision-making. With this in mind, Moody’s solutions combine advanced data fusion, AI-driven analytics, and rigorously curated datasets that are filtered and reviewed by a team of analysts to deliver insights that inform investigations, illuminate supply chain vulnerabilities, and enhance due diligence.
Government supply chains can be vast and multifaceted. Some U.S. federal departments are working with hundreds of thousands of suppliers globally, ranging from major contractors to small component manufacturers. This complexity can introduce several challenges:
Bad actors exploit the complexity and opacity of global supply chains to conduct coercive and covert operations. These threats may include:
To protect supply chains, governments need to consider adopting rigorous measures for supply chain resilience and risk management. Key strategies could include:
Government supply chains are increasingly targeted by sophisticated bad actors who exploit their depth and complexity. Safeguarding the security and resilience of these supply chains is critical for national security, mission success, and economic stability.
Moody’s solutions fuse commercial, financial, and operational data – thereby creating a living map of human and commercial behavior that can be used in classified environments. By tracing connections between suppliers, shell structures, and proxies across jurisdictions, analysts can better illuminate hidden risks and vulnerabilities.
For more information on how Moody’s data and analytics can be used by governments to stay ahead of emerging threats, transform supply chain risk management strategies, and strengthen national security initiatives, please get in touch with the team.