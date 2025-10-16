For every nation, safeguarding supply chains is more than a logistical puzzle; it’s a matter of national security and prosperity. Indeed, resilient and secure supply chains are a non-negotiable, especially when used for critical national operations across defense and infrastructure to healthcare and technology.



It stands to reason, then, that supply chains of national importance are a target for bad actors. Their vast scale, transnational connections, and the increasingly sophisticated tactics used to undermine or disrupt the flow of goods make protecting these supply chains from exploitation and building resilience not just a challenge, but an imperative.



To tackle these challenges, governments need data-driven tools that provide visibility into complex supplier networks, uncover hidden risks, and support proactive decision-making. With this in mind, Moody’s solutions combine advanced data fusion, AI-driven analytics, and rigorously curated datasets that are filtered and reviewed by a team of analysts to deliver insights that inform investigations, illuminate supply chain vulnerabilities, and enhance due diligence.