Apollo licenses Moody’s high-definition catastrophe models to strengthen global risk insights

Newark, California: October 22, 2025: Specialist Lloyd’s (re)insurance group Apollo has licensed a suite of six Moody’s high-definition (HD) catastrophe models to enhance its understanding of risk across multiple global perils.

The models, delivered via the cloud-native Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™, will support Apollo’s data-driven underwriting and portfolio management strategies with advanced analytics and high-resolution hazard data.

Apollo’s adoption of HD models includes Europe flood and U.S. flood, North America wildfire, Europe severe convective storm and windstorm models, and New Zealand earthquake.

These models help provide a detailed representation of losses, enabling Apollo to improve technical pricing considerations, refine capital allocation, reduce model uncertainty, and enhance informed risk selection decisions in an increasingly complex risk landscape.

Vinay Mistry, Chief Risk Officer, Apollo, commented: “Moody’s HD catastrophe models and Intelligent Risk Platform are integral to our approach in building our comprehensive proprietary ‘View of Risk.’ These advanced models will continue to add to Apollo's Modeling Framework, enabling seamless integration into underwriting and portfolio management strategies, enabling us to deliver our strategic plan. This partnership underscores our commitment to continue to lead in risk and underwriting management innovation by combining cutting-edge technology with robust analytics.”

Daniel Flemington, Managing Director – Insurance Solutions, Moody’s, added:

“We’re proud to support Apollo’s strategy toward embedding greater risk innovation and resilience. The adoption of an extensive high-definition (HD) modeling suite using the applications on the Intelligent Risk Platform places thought-leaders like Apollo in an advantageous position to get deeper insights into risk, adapt quickly to emerging threats, all using technology that responds and grows with business needs.”

About Moody’s

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

About Apollo

Apollo is an innovation-inspired insurance platform offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks. We provide high-quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners at Lloyd’s, enabling a resilient and sustainable world.

We offer insurance products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programmes. Our expertise and unique Apollo ecosystem give our Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd’s new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy.

We invest in true partnership and innovation-driven experiences unlike anyone else. Find out more at: https://apollounderwriting.com

