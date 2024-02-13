In the past year, many have been the targets of seemingly benign fraudulent text messages: “Hey Pam, we have your order ready” or “So sorry for my delay, I’ll have the papers ready for you soon.” Many of these text messages are just the beginning of this scheme for those who fall for its deception. Romance scammers often initiate contact through SMS text messages, attempting to build trust with their potential victims, then quickly try to transition the conversation to instant messaging services or chat apps. This allows the scammer to log in and log out multiple times from several devices simultaneously without the fear of losing their victim’s data.



Another angle of scammers is to advertise high salary jobs to lure applicants who then find themselves in forced labor conditions, working in scam factories creating fake messages and forging fraudulent relationships.



Meanwhile, on the other side of the equation, victims fall for the scam messages. The FBI estimated that in 2022, losses through investment scams totaled US$3.31 billion, with the actual number likely higher due to underreporting.