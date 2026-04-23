One of the most significant developments for professional services firms is a change in supervisory structure. HM Treasury has announced that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will take over AML/CTF supervision from professional body supervisors, as well as from HMRC for certain firms.



The FCA is expected to assume live supervisory responsibility in 2026, with the UK government indicating the new regime must be operational ahead of the UK’s next FATF mutual evaluation in 2027.



For professional services firms, this transition impacts the regulatory and enforcement landscape. Under professional body supervision, monetary penalties, such as those imposed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), have historically been capped at £25,000. FCA supervision introduces a different enforcement framework, with implications for how AML compliance is assessed and addressed; financial penalties would be set under the FCA’s regime and could be materially higher.



The UK government’s proposal is that the FCA will oversee legal, accountancy, and TCSP compliance with the MLRs, while not taking on broader professional standards oversight.



Firms still have the same obligations under the MLRs, but FCA supervision is likely to feel different. The focus being more on data and outcomes, and on whether governance arrangements, documentation, and controls clearly reflect the firm’s own risk assessment. For firms accustomed to supervision, the transition may involve differences in reporting formats, supervisory engagement, and the pace of follow‑up activity.