The global average risk score decreased marginally compared with the 2024 Public Edition, from 5.30 to 5.28 (on a 0–10 scale).

Lowest-risk jurisdiction: Finland

Finland Highest-risk jurisdiction: Myanmar

Myanmar Improvers: Liberia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mali, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Armenia, Philippines, Croatia

Liberia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mali, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Armenia, Philippines, Croatia Decliners: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Taiwan, Serbia, Costa Rica, Germany, Suriname, Barbados, Greece, Nicaragua

Compared with the 2024 Public Edition, 54% (88 jurisdictions) improved their scores, 43% (71) worsened and 3% (5) were unchanged.