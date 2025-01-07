The first audience poll question asked, “Which best describes your determination of control in the context of beneficial ownership?” The majority of respondents – 69% – consider control and share ownership equally in determining beneficial ownership. The remaining 31% either give control less consideration than ownership or don’t consider control at all.



Ted: One of the other big updates in terms of the NBORs and the EU is turning them into more of a reliable source, which is partly driven by requirements to start verifying the data that’s stored in them. That happens at different stages and with different approaches in each registry.



Ljubinka – perhaps you could share a view on what’s happening there, and how registers are approaching that verification process.



Ljubinka Slaveska: We have to remember this is a revolutionary change. To implement this in practice requires some change management on the registers’ side. So, we are talking about operating procedures, staffing and so on, but we are also seeing an active exploration of the potential to leverage technology and even machine learning on the side of the registers to support the change.



Verification is no easy task, especially now, when you define these components that include formal and informal arrangements. There is a lot of room here for a dialog between the obliged entities and the registers, because the obliged entities have been doing this for years.



One important thing to note is that the directive provides for a risk-based approach to the registers as well. So, it’s definitely something to follow, especially in how we tie this into the entire context of reliance on beneficial owner registries.



Ted: Do you expect any more changes related to beneficial ownership? There is a 25% threshold and a 15% threshold in high-risk sectors to be considered a beneficial owner do you have a view, Alexandre, about how that might play out in practice?



Alexandre: There are several provisions of the EU Single rule book that will need to be further detailed in level-two measures, through implementing or delegated acts. Not so much on the definition, but certainly on lowering the threshold where criteria will be defined by the European Commission. There is also a level-two measure on the interconnection of the registers and the Beneficial Ownership Registers Interconnection System (BORIS) as well, which will be of great interest to obliged entities. Legitimate interest will also be subject to a level-two measure. So quite some activity there to look at that will impact the operationalization of the provisions. We might also expect further guidance from the AMLA on CDD and implementation of those requirements by obliged entities.



We’re looking at between one to four years, depending on the timeline for the publication of these level-two measures.



Ted: What’s the status of BORIS, Ljubinka?



Ljubinka: The legislative package mandates that data on beneficial owners is made available through BORIS. What we need to monitor, especially in use cases particular to obliged entities and with large financial institutions, is whether BORIS will evolve into serving the use case of machine readable data that would enable acting on the data in a more streamlined and effective way to feed into automation programs a lot of financial institutions are currently running?



It's definitely a welcome development, although it is still a work in progress, and there is a way to go until it becomes fit for purpose.



Ted: On the topic of reliance, how do you think the majority of compliance professionals are using registers currently?



Ljubinka: I would hope registers are one of many sources and they report discrepancies. It will be very interesting to see how this notion of reliance on the registers evolves now with the new mandate for registers to verify data.



Verification is in effect done by obliged entities and investigative authorities thereafter, and there’s a high degree of reliance on this discrepancy-reporting mechanism. It used to be that registers outsourced verification to the obliged entities. Now we’ll hopefully have even better verification, but can we rely on the beneficial owner registers? Is there room to be cautious about overreliance on the beneficial owner register?