The financial crime and compliance landscape continues to evolve, shaped by expanding data sources, changing expectations around transparency, and growing pressure on organizations to approach risk in a more connected way. In its Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) 2026 report, Chartis Research highlights vendors across specific areas for their leading capabilities.
In the 2026 edition, Moody’s was recognized across several categories, each reflecting a different dimension of financial crime and compliance operations. From how organizations structure entity information to how risk insights are shared across ecosystems. Together, this recognition illustrates areas where Moody’s capabilities align with the market developments Chartis identified.
“Financial crime risk often becomes most visible through connections with third parties; signals drawn from multiple sources; and data that sits across organizations and jurisdictions. Chartis’ category recognition highlights the importance of structured entity data, consistent data foundations and intelligence sharing to help organizations place risk in context as threats change and regulatory expectations evolve.” Says Keith Berry, General Manager, Moody’s.
Moody’s was named category winner for Entity Management, a data capability that has become increasingly central to financial crime and compliance programs.
As financial crime typologies evolve, risk often emerges across networks of related entities, beneficial owners, directors, and associated individuals. Entity management capabilities are commonly used to support efforts to organize, link, and maintain consistent representations of entities across multiple data sources.
Chartis’ focus on this category reflects a shift toward relationship‑based analysis, where understanding connections and context plays an important role in activities like customer due diligence, third‑party risk assessment, and investigations.
Moody’s was also recognized for Master Data Management within the Functionality category.
In financial crime and compliance operations, master data can underpin a wide range of processes such as screening, monitoring, case handling, and reporting. Inconsistent or fragmented data can introduce operational complexity and make it harder for teams to interpret risk signals.
By recognizing Master Data Management as a standalone category, Chartis highlights the importance of centralized data foundations to support consistency, governance, and traceability in compliance workflows and organizational structures.
In the Platforms category, Moody’s was recognized for Intelligence Sharing, reflecting the growing relevance of collaborative approaches to financial crime risk.
Financial crime activity can span institutions, sectors, and geographies. Intelligence sharing platforms are designed to support the exchange of risk insights, typologies, and contextual information to help organizations view entities or events across a wider landscape.
Chartis’ recognition of this category reflects increased attention on ecosystem‑level awareness and the role of shared intelligence in contextualizing risk signals, particularly in complex or cross‑border environments.
Finally, Moody’s was also named category winner for Partnership Ecosystem within the Vertical and Segment Excellence awards.
As compliance responsibilities extend beyond traditional financial institutions to include corporates, professional services firms, and global supply chains, partnership models have become more prominent. Ecosystems that bring together data, technology, and domain capabilities can support a broader range of risk use cases across sectors.
Taken together, Moody’s category recognitions in the FCC50 2026 report highlight several themes seen across the financial crime and compliance landscape:
For more information on Moody’s anti-financial crime and compliance solutions, please get in touch with the team any time. We would love to hear from you.