The financial crime and compliance landscape continues to evolve, shaped by expanding data sources, changing expectations around transparency, and growing pressure on organizations to approach risk in a more connected way. In its Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) 2026 report, Chartis Research highlights vendors across specific areas for their leading capabilities.



In the 2026 edition, Moody’s was recognized across several categories, each reflecting a different dimension of financial crime and compliance operations. From how organizations structure entity information to how risk insights are shared across ecosystems. Together, this recognition illustrates areas where Moody’s capabilities align with the market developments Chartis identified.



“Financial crime risk often becomes most visible through connections with third parties; signals drawn from multiple sources; and data that sits across organizations and jurisdictions. Chartis’ category recognition highlights the importance of structured entity data, consistent data foundations and intelligence sharing to help organizations place risk in context as threats change and regulatory expectations evolve.” Says Keith Berry, General Manager, Moody’s.