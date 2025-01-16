By providing greater transparency and accountability, BOI could be an additional tool to support law enforcement agencies and financial institutions in identifying and disrupting illicit activities. However, the unknown status of the implementation of the CTA and future reporting requirements for FinCEN’s BOI registry create uncertainty around what information will be available, and when.



In the meantime, Moody’s provides risk management tools that offer additional, relevant data to help financial institutions, corporates, and government departments clarify ownership structures and enhance transparency. These include an ultimate beneficial ownership solution that can help uncover BOI hidden in complex ownership or shareholder structures, and provide clarity about who you are doing business with. Moody’s Shell Company Indicator aids in identifying potentially fraudulent entities within an organization's business network.



Moody’s also offers an Entity Verification solution with a global database of company and corporate structure information, along with sanctions and adverse media data in a single solution that can assist in creating a more transparent and insightful picture of risk.



Moody’s screening database has more than 23 million risk profiles. This robust, global database – which receives up to 12,000 updates per day – provides detailed reports to help in screening and monitoring processes, so law enforcement, financial institutions, and other organizations can build a better understanding of who they are doing business with.



Moody’s also offers a comparative resource with standardized data on more than 550 million global entities. This easy to interpret resource enables customers to gain more transparency when dealing with complex ownership structures, providing beneficial ownership and control information, identity and verification tools, and financial strength metrics and forecasts.