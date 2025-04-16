During any client onboarding process data is crucial to completing a risk assessment. With KYC and onboarding individuals, automating access to real-time identify and verification (ID&V) data is often important to the customer experience. According to estimates by Forrester Consulting, a customer is contacted an average of ten times throughout the onboarding process. They are also asked to submit a series of documents. Rather than going to the customer multiple times and asking them to provide documentation, KYC solutions, like Moody’s Maxsight™ can automate integration of different datasets to target STP and drive faster results. This also results in a better customer experience and faster onboarding times.



Access to high quality, accurate, and timely data is the key to onboarding individuals or entities.



When it comes to the data needed for KYB checks – some data is structured but much of it is unstructured. Structured and unstructured data is stored, sourced, and collected in different ways. Structured data is organized - for example in spreadsheets or databases - and can be easily deciphered. Unstructured data - or qualitative data - is unformatted and harder to analyze. But whether the data is structured or unstructured, if it is unavailable, inaccurate, or incomplete, then the process becomes unreliable, which can impact compliance and effective decision-making.



Moody’s combines data from regulatory and other sources, such as M&A deals or corporate structure information, to help financial institutions better determine the legitimacy of a customer, the risks they pose, and things like the ownership of a company - which can be challenging when ownership of a single company may extend across multiple layers or jurisdictions.



Using Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk platform for digital onboarding supports risk and compliance teams to determine ownership and control structures, gaining clarity on who the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of a business are, as well as supporting them with EDD and other forms of screening.



For unstructured data, such as negative news screening, Moody’s database can search for references across media networks, including hundreds of newspapers and articles. This is particularly useful when it comes to onboarding international customers who may come from a jurisdiction with strict regulatory enforcement policies.