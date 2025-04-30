Enforcement actions by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) can provide insights into their priorities. Businesses can learn valuable lessons from the OFAC’s settlement agreements while developing their own sanctions compliance capacities and readiness. Sanctions compliance, according to Moody's, typically involves sanctions screening during rigorous customer or supplier due diligence, transaction monitoring, and ongoing risk assessments to ensure clients, suppliers, and general stakeholders are not involved in any prohibited activities—a crucial component of broader Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) efforts.



Since 2021, the U.S. Treasury has remained focused on the virtual currency space. There have been at least five OFAC settlements with companies involved in virtual currency services, demonstrating their commitment to virtual currency financial crime compliance. This includes a record $968 million USD settlement with a company responsible for approximately 60% of all global virtual currency spot trading.



In 2022, another virtual currency exchange settled with OFAC for $362,000. The firm was subject of an OFAC enforcement for its violations of Iranian sanctions programs. Their geolocation controls failed to block users in Iran–a comprehensively sanctioned jurisdiction. To rectify this problem, it employed an automated IP address blocking for sanctioned jurisdictions, in addition to blockchain analytics tools to assist with its sanctions monitoring. This case demonstrates the necessity of robust sanctions compliance program and showcases the need for advanced IP screening protocols.