Categorizing sanctions into specific areas helps promote understanding of the tools used by international entities to exert pressure or respond to key actions. The categories are not mutually exclusive and often a combination of sanctions from different categories is used to increase their effect. For example, in response to Iran's nuclear program, a combination of economic, financial, and military sanctions were used by the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States.

Diplomatic Sanctions: These involve the reduction or removal of diplomatic ties with a targeted country. This can take the form of limiting diplomatic presence, restricting diplomatic communication, or expelling diplomats altogether. For example, in 2014, several Western countries expelled Russian diplomats as a diplomatic sanction following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Trade Sanctions: These are measures that disrupt the economy of a targeted country. They can involve dual-use goods and highly critical items, trade embargoes, import/export restrictions, or tariffs. For instance, the United States has imposed economic sanctions on North Korea, which include prohibitions on trade of specific goods and services.

Military Sanctions: These sanctions limit the military capability of a target country. They may include arms embargoes, restrictions on military aid, or prohibitions on the transfer of military technology. For example, the European Union imposed military sanctions on China after Tiananmen Square, prohibiting the export of technology and equipment that could have potential military use.

Financial Sanctions: Financial sanctions involve measures that affect the financial sector of a targeted country and may include freezing assets, limiting access to financial markets, or prohibiting financial transactions. An example of financial sanctions are those the US imposed on Iran, restricting its access to the global financial system.

In addition to these four types of sanctions listed above are “International sanctions”, such as those imposed by the United Nations, as well as “sectoral sanctions”, which are a type of economic sanction that targets specific sectors of a country's economy rather than the entire nation. These sectoral sanctions are sometimes used as a strategic tool by governments to apply pressure on another country without causing widespread humanitarian distress. The sectors targeted are typically those crucial to the country's economy however and might include the energy, defense, or financial sectors.