Sanctions compliance, as understood by Moody's, refers to the adherence to laws, regulations, and standards set by national and international authorities to prevent and penalize engagement with entities subject to sanctions. These entities may include countries, organizations, or individuals identified as posing threats to national security, human rights, or global economic stability.
A compliance process to manage and mitigate sanctions risk typically involves rigorous customer or supplier due diligence, transaction monitoring, and ongoing risk assessment to ensure clients or suppliers aren’t involved in any prohibited activities. These review and monitoring processes help businesses avoid sanctions violations and can include verifying third party identities, analyzing ownership structures, understanding business activities, assessing risk profiles using various factors, and continuously monitoring to detect potential links to sanctioned entities or those sanctioned by extension.
Compliance with sanctions regulation is a crucial component of broader Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts, aimed at maintaining the integrity of the financial system and preventing illicit activities.
Categorizing sanctions into specific areas helps promote understanding of the tools used by international entities to exert pressure or respond to key actions. The categories are not mutually exclusive and often a combination of sanctions from different categories is used to increase their effect. For example, in response to Iran's nuclear program, a combination of economic, financial, and military sanctions were used by the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States.
In addition to these four types of sanctions listed above are “International sanctions”, such as those imposed by the United Nations, as well as “sectoral sanctions”, which are a type of economic sanction that targets specific sectors of a country's economy rather than the entire nation. These sectoral sanctions are sometimes used as a strategic tool by governments to apply pressure on another country without causing widespread humanitarian distress. The sectors targeted are typically those crucial to the country's economy however and might include the energy, defense, or financial sectors.
Sanctions compliance is an essential aspect of international business operations, not just for financial institutions, but for businesses of all types and sizes. When new sanctions are issued, businesses must comply and deal with high-risk situations to avoid falling foul of the law and incurring penalties for sanctions violations. Companies operating across borders may need to adhere to various sanctions regimes, which can be complex and multifaceted. Also, sanctions are dynamic, with sanctions lists and watchlists changing overnight, meaning ongoing vigilance is important to compliance and avoiding a breach.
However, sanctions compliance is not a one-size-fits-all practice, and every organization needs to tailor its own approach. It’s also important to note that sanctions compliance applies to transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions or joint ventures, as well as client onboarding and risk monitoring.
Additionally, sanctions screening and compliance extends beyond an organization’s own customers – i.e. know your customer (KYC) processes – to include knowing suppliers; a customer’s customer; and a supplier’s supplier. All touchpoints with an organization need to be considered and factored into sanctions compliance appropriately. Ensuring sanctions compliance can therefore cast a very wide net.
The "five pillars” of sanctions compliance specified by the OFAC framework include management commitment, risk assessment, internal controls, testing and auditing, and training. These pillars constitute a framework that can guide organizations in designing and implementing an effective sanctions compliance program, providing a comprehensive approach.
Executed well, the pillars of sanctions compliance provide a robust framework for organizations to design and implement an effective sanctions compliance program. Each pillar is interconnected and important, offering a holistic and integrated approach to manage sanctions risk effectively.
As we know, sanctions are powerful tools used by governments and international organizations to enforce international law, promote human rights, prevent terrorism, and achieve foreign policy objectives. They range from economic and trade sanctions to more targeted measures such as arms embargoes, travel bans, and financial or diplomatic restrictions. Adherence to sanctions regulations is of huge importance to organizations the world over. And non-compliance can lead to severe penalties, including substantial fines from regulators such as OFAC, as well as reputational damage, and even criminal charges.
Sanctions laws and risks are not static, they can change day to day, evolving in response to international relations, which makes it crucial for organizations to constantly monitor and adapt their compliance program and to stay up to date.
A key figure in ensuring an organization's ongoing adherence to sanctions laws is often the Sanctions Compliance Officer (SCO). The SCO plays a critical role in managing and mitigating risks associated with sanctions. Their responsibilities and duties can be categorized into three main areas: policy development, risk assessment, and training.
Sanctions enforcement is a critical aspect of international law and policy. Organizations must be diligent in their adherence to these laws, creating a sanctions compliance program that is comprehensive, appropriate to the business, and responsive to changes. Effective compliance programs consider OFAC’s five pillars of sanctions compliance, which delivers a robust and holistic approach, and they are tailored to each organization, sponsored by senior leaders, and adopted throughout an organization.
Finally, the Sanctions Compliance Officer plays a pivotal role in coordinating ongoing risk management and compliance. The SCO develops adherence through policies and procedures, assessing risk, developing mitigation strategies, and helping to provide comprehensive training. While the SCO helps protect the organization from the most severe consequences of non-compliance, achieving compliance is a company-wide effort and a responsibility for everyone to bear.
