The adoption of deepfakes in criminal enterprises is rising against a broader backdrop of increasing fraud losses. In the United States alone, the Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers disclosed losses of $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase on the previous year. The rise in reported losses does not appear to stem from more fraud reports overall, but from scams becoming more effective. According to the FTC, a significantly higher proportion of reported cases in 2024 resulted in financial loss, particularly within imposter style scams that exploit assumed identity and credibility. Imposter scams were among the highest‑loss categories, highlighting how deception often relies on assumed identity and trust.



The increasing use of deepfakes in criminal enterprises is also reflected in the FBI's 2025 IC3 Report, which tracked more than $893 million in losses from complaints mentioning Artificial Intelligence (AI). These schemes included investment scams using AI-generated videos of public figures and distress scams using voice cloning to impersonate family members. This trend appears to be part of a larger surge in cyber-enabled fraud, with total reported losses reaching $20.9 billion in 2025, underscoring that deception remains a core tactic.



One of the most widely cited deepfake‑enabled fraud cases took place in Hong Kong in early 2024.



A finance employee at a multinational company was instructed to transfer funds after joining what appeared to be a routine internal video call. The participants on the call looked and sounded like the organization’s chief financial officer and other colleagues.



In reality, every participant except the victim was a synthetic reconstruction created using publicly available footage. Over the course of multiple transactions, approximately US$25.6 million was transferred before the fraud was uncovered.



This case illustrates how deepfakes can provide social “confirmation” that overrides initial skepticism, particularly when combined with urgency and perceived authority.