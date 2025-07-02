Developing a multidimensional view of risk

Supply Chain professionals today are navigating a profoundly complex risk landscape. Tariffs, disruptions of any kind, geopolitical tensions, sanctions-driven bottlenecks, cyberattacks, extreme weather events, regulatory fragmentation, and commodity price volatility are all impacting operations across borders and industries.



In this shifting environment, how can businesses best ensure that their approach to supply chain can account for multiple risks simultaneously? In our view, it begins with risk prioritization – by understanding which risks can, or should, be mitigated.



Read our latest article to discover how supply chain teams can use data-driven approaches to build a multidimensional view of supply chain risk.