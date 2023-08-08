Digital transformation of Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) to achieve excellent customer experiences

Asset Managers are becoming more exposed to anti-money laundering regulation as regulators expand their reach. In the EU, anti-money laundering laws have given authorities more power to issue fines. And in the UK, the FCA is currently consulting on how regulation can and should be changed to help the industry innovate and maintain competitiveness, while crucially ensuring it prevents “serious harm” that can be caused by financial crime.



This regulatory focus comes, in part, due to the vast growth in the asset management sector, a growth that inevitably leads to an increased risk of money laundering, fraud and other types of financial crime.



The global asset management market was valued at $250.12 billion in 2021, and it’s predicted to reach a value of $1113.53 billion by 2028. These sums attract financial crime, which asset managers need to be alert to. In 2022, two asset managers were charged in an alleged $1.2 billion Venezulean money laundering scheme, and this is the tip of the iceberg that regulators are getting to grips with.



While requirements to manage risk and compliance expand, having sufficient resources to execute KYC processes can be problematic. Asset managers are focused on acquisitions, trading, and delivering wealth. They also need to maintain customer relationships and build trust. So, adopting new technologies that automate access to customer data; which creates an “always on” picture of risk, leads to a smarter way of handling KYC throughout the client lifecycle.