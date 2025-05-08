Being able to conduct fast and efficient compliance investigations is an essential process for businesses in a landscape of ever-evolving risk. Organizations need robust data on third-party related risks as well as analytical solutions to provide the “digital leads” to understand and deal with high-risk situations and bad actors.
The multitude of threats businesses face each day—both from internal and external sources—can range from fraud to cyberattacks to financial misconduct. Moody’s intelligent screening database indicates there has been a 67% increase in global fraud-related risk events over the past five years, and the trend continues upward. Safeguarding a company requires a strategy with a holistic view of risks across multiple factors, multiple parties, and in a view that is live and always-on.
No business wants to be blindsided by crime and bad practice, which can have severe repercussions like unexpected losses, compensation payments, reputational damage, and the need to handle embarrassing customer communications. There can also be regulatory violations that result in fines which can strain the financial health of a business and negatively impact growth.
Operational disruptions often result from the work of bad actors – perhaps deploying a cyberattack, phishing scams, and other malware—all of which can lead to serious disruption, loss of data, dips in production or productivity, and they can derail strategic initiatives that affect a business more widely.
Eroded trust between companies and their customers or suppliers may also have long-lasting implications for brands and their company image. Companies who identify issues and act swiftly to protect their clients’ and suppliers’ and their sensitive information are clearly going to build stronger relationships over the long term.
Understanding where threats exist and performing proactive compliance investigations using enhanced due diligence (EDD) methods can help better protect businesses across all sectors from Retail to Financial to Pharmaceuticals; and Energy to Accounting.
Departments including Legal, Compliance, Procurement, and Supply Chain Management can all benefit from leveraging data-led insights uncovered during compliance investigations to help them root out high risks and bad actors.
In today's dynamic business environment, the ability to conduct swift and effective compliance investigations is important to protecting businesses and supporting their resilience. Organizations can leverage robust data and analytical solutions to uncover digital leads and gain the insight necessary to address and mitigate different threats to their operations, their customers, and their finances.
The spectrum of risks businesses face—from fraud and financial misconduct to cyberattacks and corruption—necessitates a proactive approach. Proactive compliance investigations and enhanced due diligence can help businesses deal with or even avoid being caught off guard by bad actors, financial crime, and malpractice.
By using data to build powerful insights, businesses can more swiftly home in on issues that could disrupt clients, operations, or productivity. Then companies can better protect the data they are responsible for, their finances, business relationships, and ultimately their reputations.
Across various sectors, from energy to retail, healthcare to professional services, enhanced due diligence (EDD) methods are essential to analyze behavior and actions to better understand threats. These methods help businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes, a range of third-party risks, and to make more informed decisions based on a wide range of data.
Enhancing compliance investigations by following digital evidence can not only help safeguard businesses against potential threats but also strengthen their resilience and trustworthiness in the eyes of clients, suppliers, and peers.
