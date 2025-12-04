The future of fraud and anti-money laundering (FRAML) risk management: Beyond silos into convergence

For EU-based financial institutions, and other obligated entities, FRAML reflects a strategic response to the convergence of fraud and AML risks. This convergence is amplified by digital transformation, changing consumer behavior, and AI-driven crime.



To strengthen FRAML data governance, institutions could consider focusing on 5 areas:

Monitoring data quality and bias through rigorous audits and performance checks Maintaining detailed documentation and audit trails of all data processing and decisioning steps Supporting transparency and explainability by providing rationales for alerts and risk scores Establishing human oversight with defined roles and escalation protocols Implementing robust security and privacy controls — including encryption, access management, and privacy impact assessments

Institutions who embed these principles into their FRAML frameworks may be better positioned to support compliance obligations while improving operational resilience without impeding innovation.