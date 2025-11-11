The inception of the VoP scheme stems from the European Union Instant Payments Regulation (IPR), which amends the SEPA Regulation to make instant payments both universally accessible and safer across the eurozone. Recognizing that the alarming rise in fraud-related risk and potential for erroneous transfers was acting as deterrents for adoption of real-time/instant payments solutions, the IPR mandated the development of VoP systems as linchpins to help build trust and support consumer adoption.

All PSPs offering SEPA Credit Transfer (SCT) or SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) services had a requirement to implement VoP by 9 October 2025. This included banks, payment institutions, and electronic money institutions operating within the European Economic Area (EU + Iceland + Liechtenstein + Norway).