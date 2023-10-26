Germany’s new financial crime office faces a bulging in-tray

To strengthen anti-financial crime efforts, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, pledged to:

create the Federal Office (BBF - Bundesamt zur Bekämpfung von Finanzkriminalität) as the highest federal authority to fight financial crime

train more experts

accelerate digitization and interconnection of property registers and records

These reforms aim to dedicate and bundle AML competencies, and bring analysis, criminal investigations, and supervision under the new Federal Office’s umbrella. This should create a holistic and networked approach to AML and overcome some of the issues of fragmentation.



Lindner called it a milestone in the fight against money-laundering, but the reforms have had a mixed response. While most politicians and other commentators have recognized them as a step in the right direction, some claim more needs to be done to tackle Germany’s pressing financial crime problems.



The new office should help increase resources for AML enforcement and criminal investigations. It could also help solve some of the much-discussed problems at Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), which will operate under the new Federal Office.



But others have said the FIU’s problems will not be easy to solve as it has repeatedly made negative headlines. For example, last year, it was widely reported that, between 2020 and 2022, suspicious activity reports (SAR) were processed too slowly and forwarded to police and prosecutors too late.



The backlogs were blamed on FIU's lack of internal control and insufficient personnel, as well as IT system adjustments.



Another commentator has lamented FIU officials’ lack of a legal basis for risk-based filtering of SARs. But the government is now attempting to right this following a September 2023 proposal to change the law in a way that clarifies what constitutes a risk-based approach.