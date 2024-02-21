Request a demo
Get proactive with financial crime compliance in 2024

The financial crime compliance landscape in 2024 is evolving rapidly. Gone are the days of box-ticking exercises – regulators like FinCEN now demand effectiveness, risk-based approaches, and adaptation to emerging trends. This includes a 5.35% increase in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed in 2023, indicating a heightened awareness of potential vulnerabilities. To navigate this dynamic environment, financial institutions need to adopt proactive strategies, responsibly leverage technology, and integrate ESG considerations.

  • Economic recovery is driving a renewed focus on compliance
  • FinCEN now prioritizes program effectiveness and risk-based strategies
  • ESG factors are becoming integral in due diligence, especially in investment and real estate sectors.

Macro environment:

  • Moody's "stable on relatively positive" outlook indicates a need for increased AML/KYC scrutiny
  • FinCEN is focusing on effectiveness, risk-based strategies, and international collaboration
  • ESG factors are shaping compliance practices due to growing investor and regulatory emphasis

An evolution of fincrime regulations

One of the key shifts observed in AML regulations for 2024 is a heightened focus on effectiveness rather than mere formality. Regulators worldwide, including bodies like the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), are emphasizing the importance of tailored, risk-based approaches to combat money laundering and other illicit financial activities. This means that financial institutions are expected to implement proactive measures that address specific customer and product vulnerabilities, rather than relying solely on standardized procedures.

Proactive institutions leveraging FinCEN advisories to inform risk mitigation strategies, including those related to evolving sanctions risks, will stay ahead of the curve. And the cost of inaction is high, as shown by the hefty fines faced by global banks for not improving AML controls. They serve as stark reminders of the financial and reputational consequences of ineffective compliance. Robust due diligence, transparency, and a proactive culture of compliance are crucial, especially in areas with heightened sanctions scrutiny.

Industry-specific deep dive

  • Financial services: Investment advisors face stricter AML/KYC requirements for private funds and alternative investments. Proactive strategies using FinCEN advisories can inform due diligence for both traditional and ESG-related risks.
  • Fintech firms must remain vigilant with digital onboarding and identity verification, especially in the crypto sphere, while ensuring compliance with relevant sanctions regimes. AI/ML solutions can enhance efficiency and effectiveness in sanctions screening and transaction monitoring. Banks and credit unions, meanwhile, must address correspondent banking vulnerabilities, improve SAR filing effectiveness, and integrate ESG considerations into lending and investment decisions. Industry collaboration can facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices on both AML/KYC and effective sanctions compliance.
  • Real Estate: Implementing the 2020 AML Act brings challenges around identifying beneficial owners and reporting suspicious activity. Technology solutions can streamline data management and automation. Addressing cash transactions requires anti-structuring controls and enhanced due diligence, with specific attention to potential money laundering through ESG-labeled projects and identifying individuals or entities subject to sanctions. Employee training and awareness programs can strengthen defenses against such tactics.
  • Retail and eCommerce: Tailoring controls based on customer type, transaction size, and location while factoring in ESG risks associated with product sourcing and supply chains necessitates a data-driven approach. Continuous vulnerability assessments and security updates are essential to combat cybersecurity concerns, especially those targeting ESG data manipulation. Engaging with regulatory bodies and industry associations can help shape best practices in mobile payments and digital wallets, including mitigating risks associated with cross-border transactions and adhering to relevant sanctions.

Balancing risk and opportunity

Finding the sweet spot between effective compliance and excessive regulatory burden remains a challenge. Regulatory sandboxes and industry collaboration can offer solutions. Proactive engagement with regulators and advocating for proportionate regulations are crucial. Additionally, responsible development and ethical frameworks must be woven into technological advancements like AI/ML and DLT.

Emerging shifts & technologies

Two significant shifts shaping the future of financial crime compliance are the growing importance of ESG factors and the AI/ML revolution. 

ESG factors are becoming integral to AML/KYC due diligence – more than just a trend at this point, more a paradigm shift - offering both compliance challenges and opportunities for sustainable development and responsible investment. Proactive adaptation to this trend can reap long-term benefits for both financial institutions and society.

Meanwhile, the AI/ML revolution enables real-time analysis and more effective risk identification, but ethical considerations regarding bias and fairness are paramount to its responsible deployment.

In embracing these trends responsibly, financial institutions can drive sustainable development, responsible investment, and more effective risk management, ensuring technologies are fair and unbiased while navigating the evolving landscape of financial crime compliance in 2024 and beyond.

We’re in an era of proactive strategies, collaboration, and embracing technological advancements responsibly. Financial institutions that adapt to this evolving landscape, navigate the risks, and seize the opportunities presented by ESG integration will be best positioned to thrive in the 2024 AML/KYC/BSA landscape and beyond.

