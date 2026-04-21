What follows outlines considerations that institutions may evaluate when assessing the potential use of AI within regulated compliance environments.



1. Research and retrieval models and LLMs



Some institutions are already using research- and retrieval-based approaches (often referred to as Retrieval Augmented Generation or RAG) and Large Language Models (LLMs) within elements of their compliance programs. These technologies are generally applied to support specific tasks, like information retrieval and documentation, rather than decision-making.



RAG-based models are designed to retrieve relevant information from a defined and controlled dataset and present that information to the user in response to a query. Their function is limited to sourcing and summarizing existing content, which can be applied to activities such as case research or information review within investigative workflows.



LLMs are a form of generative technology that can produce written text based on patterns learned during training. In compliance contexts, they are sometimes used to assist with drafting or structuring written narratives related to investigations or reviews. Their use may typically involve supporting consistency in language, formatting, and documentation, while remaining subject to review and oversight by compliance teams.



2. Evolving GenAI adoption



Where institutions consider expanding the use of generative AI beyond narrowly scoped retrieval or drafting support, adoption is often approached incrementally. In compliance contexts, this might involve limiting the role of generative models to defined use cases and maintaining boundaries around where automation is applied.



A feature of these approaches might also include continued involvement of compliance teams in reviewing, validating, and approving outputs generated by AI systems. Human oversight is generally viewed as central to investigative conclusions, escalation decisions, and regulatory reporting, with generative tools used to support, rather than substitute professional judgment.



This emphasis on a “human in the loop” model is consistent with supervisory expectations around accountability, governance, and explainability within compliance programs.



3. Starting with less critical investigative work



Where AI tools are introduced into investigative workflows, institutions may limit initial use to tasks that are lower risk and more administrative in nature. These activities could sit at the periphery of investigative processes; perhaps they involve fewer determinations related to suspicion, escalation, or regulatory reporting.



Examples of such work could include organizing information, summarizing documents, formatting case files, or the consolidation of data already reviewed by investigators. By applying AI in these contexts, institutions may gain insight into how the technology performs within existing controls without affecting core investigative judgments.



4. Moving compliance personnel to higher risk areas



If certain lower risk or administrative tasks are supported by technology, institutions may reassess how compliance resources are reallocated across their programs. In some cases, this can result in greater focus by compliance personnel on activities or risk areas that require judgment, contextual assessment, or escalation decisions.



This shift need not imply a reduction in accountability or oversight. It reflects an effort to align human ability and insight with areas of higher complexity, uncertainty, or regulatory sensitivity, where professional judgment remains central. Investigative conclusions, determinations of suspicion, and decisions related to regulatory reporting generally continue to rest with designated compliance roles.



5. Demonstrating success through results



As institutions assess the use of AI within compliance programs, attention may turn to how outcomes are evaluated and communicated. Rather than focusing on the technology itself, assessments might consider whether the use of AI aligns with existing control objectives, governance frameworks, and supervisory expectations.



In practice, this could involve documenting how “AI supported” activities operate within processes, how outputs are reviewed and validated by compliance teams, and how responsibilities and accountability are maintained. Observations from internal reviews, audits, or supervisory interactions could also help inform how institutions understand the impact of these tools over time.



6. Managing expectations early



Stakeholders including shareholders and senior management might push to aggressively adopt AI as part of a broader cost reduction strategy. In these initial stages, there are often assumptions about how AI will help compliance programs do more with less, potentially leading to headcount reductions.



While these expectations may prove true over time, compliance programs wishing to avoid unnecessary supervisory scrutiny understand that change management on this scale needs to be conducted with regulatory expectations in mind. Supervisory assessments may consider whether compliance programs are moving in a controlled and well‑governed manner and demonstrate sustainable results before institutions consider changes to staffing levels. It is incumbent on CCOs and BSA Officers to be involved in these technology conversations early to be able to soften expectations related to headcount reduction.