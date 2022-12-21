Moody’s Analytics KYC - end of year update

For KYC and compliance professionals, 2022 was a rollercoaster. With a fast pace of change, KYC customers dealt with new regulations, huge geopolitical events, and emerging threats.



GM of Moody’s Analytics KYC, Keith Berry, reflects on some of the big milestones over the last 12 months, and projects forward, looking at what 2023 may hold.



And while the risk landscape continues to evolve, our priority to help customers understand risk so they can make decisions with confidence, remains a constant.