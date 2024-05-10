Who needs to report?

Legal persons, entities, and bodies established within the EU that are more than 40% owned, directly or indirectly, by: a legal person, entity, or body established in Russia: a Russian national; or a natural person residing in Russia. Credit and financial institutions operating within the EU.

What transactions are covered by the regulation?



The measure applies to all types of funds transfers from the EU to outside the union that are conducted by the relevant Russian-owned companies. This includes transactions aimed at profit repatriation. It encompasses all forms of funds, in any currency, such as cash, deposits, securities, dividends, credits, guarantees, and financial documents evidencing ownership or interest in financial resources.



What are the reporting deadlines?



For credit and financial institutions (as per paragraph 2), the first report is due by July 15, 2024, with subsequent reports following a semi-annual schedule. This means the subsequent reporting will begin in January 2025.



What are the beneficial ownership thresholds?



The measure targets entities with more than 40% ownership by Russian persons or entities, considering aggregate ownership, i.e. whether the 40% threshold is met through direct or indirect/circular ownership.



The definition of Russian ownership includes legal entities in Russia, Russian nationals, or residents in Russia, with the ownership criteria not limited to a single individual or entity.



What are an EU financial institution’s responsibilities?



Institutions initiating the relevant funds transfers are required to report to the competent authority of the Member State in which they are located. The reporting obligation is entity-specific to ensure localized compliance oversight.



How can banks and financial institutions manage this obligation?



Banks need to automate the process of gathering data that shows them what to what needs to be reported. They need to obtain the beneficial ownership and control data and have tools available to calculate circular ownership.



Institutions need to find and obtain this data in a clear, clean and customized way so that it can be reported to competent authorities within the required timeframe for compliance.