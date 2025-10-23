The RiskTech100 rankings are determined through a rigorous assessment across six key categories: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation. Each category includes detailed sub-criteria, such as the depth and breadth of product features, data management capabilities, analytical power, vision and leadership, ability to execute, financial performance, value for money, after-sales support, market penetration, and momentum.



For the Financial Crime Data category, Chartis specifically considers the ability of vendors to provide high-quality, comprehensive data that supports anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, and broader financial crime compliance. The assessment also weighs the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are increasingly central to automating workflows and enriching data for watchlist and adverse media monitoring.