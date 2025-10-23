Request a demo
Moody’s, winner of the Financial Crime Data category in Chartis RiskTech100 2026 report

Moody’s has been ranked number one in the Chartis RiskTech100 for the fourth successive year and has also been named category winner for Financial Crime Data. The RiskTech100 is the industry’s most comprehensive independent ranking of risk and compliance technology providers. And this recognition underscores Moody’s continued excellence and innovation in delivering data-driven solutions for financial crime risk management. 

Selection process and criteria

The RiskTech100 rankings are determined through a rigorous assessment across six key categories: functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation. Each category includes detailed sub-criteria, such as the depth and breadth of product features, data management capabilities, analytical power, vision and leadership, ability to execute, financial performance, value for money, after-sales support, market penetration, and momentum.

For the Financial Crime Data category, Chartis specifically considers the ability of vendors to provide high-quality, comprehensive data that supports anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, and broader financial crime compliance. The assessment also weighs the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are increasingly central to automating workflows and enriching data for watchlist and adverse media monitoring.

Why was Moody’s identified No1 in the overall ranking?

Moody’s achieved the highest overall score in the 2026 rankings, with standout performance in functionality, strategy, and market presence. Our solutions are recognized for their depth and breadth, covering a wide spectrum of financial crime risks and integrating seamlessly across front-office and back-office systems. Moody’s data management capabilities, including the ability to handle large volumes of complex data and deliver timely, actionable insights, are also highlighted as best-in-class.

Chartis has also noted Moody’s leadership in leveraging AI and ML to support risk analytics and automate compliance processes. These technologies mean Moody’s customers are better positioned to detect and mitigate risks more effectively, respond to evolving regulatory requirements, and support resilience in a rapidly changing threat landscape. 

Market position and implications

Moody’s ability to deliver high-quality financial crime data, advanced analytics, and automated compliance workflows positions customers for greater success in understanding and managing risk.

The recognition by Chartis affirms Moody’s role at the forefront of the risk management market, driving the adoption of next-generation technologies and setting the standard for excellence in RiskTech overall.

