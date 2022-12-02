Mounting approval for the use of AI and machine learning in the fight against financial crime

Legitimate purpose - You should ensure the technology is only collecting the data needed for an anti-financial crime process i.e., it should only collect data and use it for risk monitoring and screening processes to control CTF, AML, and KYC compliance.

Proportionate use - The group suggests that this form of risk monitoring does not need to be applied to everyone and for all KYC and AML activity. Instead, you should apply it to cases where the risk-threat or severity of financial crime is at its highest.

Design and technical expertise - Choose your providers wisely, because you need to be sure you understand what the AI can achieve, what it can't, and the outcomes of that. This is particularly important when it comes to ensuring a system doesn't become riddled with unconscious bias, which can result in people being excluded from the financial system unfairly.‍

Machine learning and AI are helpful for doing the bulk of data collection work, and it can support decision-making, but understanding the nuances of humans, their behavior, and their risk levels can be missed by machines. Bringing people into the process at the right time to review the data and make decisions may be optimal.



There can also be issues created through the number of “false positives” an algorithm can create. “Solutions, like Moody’s Grid and AI Review, flag risk alerts to people for enhanced due diligence, having reduced and removed many of the false positives generated by gathering millions of pieces of information during a screening process.” said Hugo Veazey, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s Analytics KYC.‍

Accountability and oversight - Whether using an in-house or outsourced solution, you will be accountable for the operation and outcomes of any AI technology used in anti-financial crime processes. That means if the AI tech goes awry, it’s on you, and this means the design, setup, and management of the system chosen is extremely important.

Choosing the right provider with a history of risk management, an understanding of compliance globally, and a suite of innovative technology solutions is the right answer. The solution should also be flexible, so it can be adapted when and if further efficiencies can be found in an AML or CTF process.

