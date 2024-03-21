Switzerland's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws are largely governed by the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and the Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO). The AMLA, enacted in 1997 and updated in 2016, is the main statutory framework that outlines the duties of financial intermediaries in preventing, identifying, and reporting suspected money laundering or terrorism financing activities.



AMLA was supplemented by the AMLO, which sets details for the Act's practical implementation, for example outlining details relating to due diligence requirements, reporting, and internal control mechanisms that financial intermediaries must have in place to be compliant.



This dual-structured legislation forms the basis of Switzerland's AML framework, combining high-level statutory requirements with practical guidelines.



Changes to AML regulations in Switzerland have been introduced in phases over recent years through different laws, international agreements, and agencies. These developments are partly a response to Switzerland's reputation as a high-risk country for money laundering, which may have evolved from its premise of "self-regulation" that the Swiss financial sector was built on.



Money laundering risk alerts sent to Moody’s subscribers, from January 1, 2018, to August 18, 2023, show 1,451 alerts sent in relation to Switzerland, higher than neighboring countries such as Germany with 1,261 alerts, France with 1,059 alerts, and Austria with 180.



Some of the more recent changes to Swiss money laundering regulations include:



The Swiss Bankers Association



The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) published a revised Agreement on the Swiss banks' code of conduct regarding the exercise of due diligence (CDB 20), which came into force on January 1, 2020.



Swiss Parliament



The Swiss Parliament passed amendments to the revised Money Laundering Act in March 2021. At its meeting on August 31, 2022, the Federal Council set January 1, 2023, as the date on which the revised Money Laundering Act (MLA) and Money Laundering Ordinance (MLO) would come into force.



The amendments mainly concerned:

Verification of the beneficial owner;

Updating customer data and reporting suspicions of money laundering through know your customer (KYC) processes;

Transparency of associations presenting an increased risk of terrorist financing;

Controls on precious metals.

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)



In October 2022, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) partially revised its Money Laundering Ordinance, which also came into effect on January 1, 2023.