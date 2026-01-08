The updated procedures are expected to apply to examinations beginning February 1, 2026. Between now and then, in order to prepare, community banks could consider:



Conducting a gap analysis against the new OCC procedures

Engaging with internal stakeholders and third-party providers to update compliance frameworks

Training programs for staff to reinforce awareness of risk-based supervision

As regulatory expectations evolve, staying informed is important. Compliance leaders may also want to monitor OCC communications and industry guidance to maintain ongoing alignment with best practices.