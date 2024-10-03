Sanctions crisis management: preparing for potential change

Sanctions are a powerful tool used by governments to exert pressure on targeted individuals, entities, and countries. Economic sanctions, trade restrictions, and travel bans may all be part of a package aimed at trying to influence and change behavior. Measures can be introduced with little warning and the impact of sanctions can extend beyond the initial target.



Unlike other financial crime regulations, which usually give obliged entities a period in which to implement changes, sanctions regulations tend to be effective immediately. Once sanctions are issued, organizations are expected to put effective controls in place to address the risk right away. If they don’t comply, they may be violating sanctions. In jurisdictions that have adopted strict liability, any sanctions breaches that happen while new controls are being implemented in reaction to new sanctions will be considered a violation and could result in fines - no excuses.



This is why it’s so important to have timely updates to sanctions lists, and to have appropriate frameworks in place if new kinds of sanctions are issued. For example:

New sanctions against a specific sector prohibiting certain kinds of transactions;

New reporting requirements, such as Article 5r of Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014; or

Sudden changes in thresholds for what entities are considered sanctioned by extension.

The interconnected nature of global business means organizations can be sanctioned by extension through their relationships with an individual or entity on a sanctions list. This creates a complex web of potential exposure that risk and compliance professionals need to consider and prepare for.



Sanctions risk exposure demands a proactive and strategic approach, especially when preparing for crisis management. It’s not sufficient to have a process in place to identify those individuals and entities on a list. Organizations must also have a means to find those sanctioned by extension within their counterparty network too.