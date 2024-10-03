Sanctions crisis management: preparing for potential change

The global political landscape is volatile, and sudden shifts in international or foreign relations can result in the introduction of swift and complex sanctions regime changes.
According to a paper developed with the US Department of State, CRDF Global, and Moody’s, shared in 2023, the US and its allies had successfully blocked or frozen more than $58bn in assets, financial accounts, and resources owned by sanctioned Russian entities.
At the same time, in response to new and tougher imposed sanctions, individuals and entities operating in key sectors are employing increasingly sophisticated sanctions evasion techniques.
Organizations, regardless of size or industry, need to navigate this changing environment, mitigating potential risks and impacts of sanctions on their operations, finances, and reputation. And when change is constant, a comprehensive approach to sanctions crisis management, to deal with new packages, is necessary for compliance and security reasons.
Sanctions are a powerful tool used by governments to exert pressure on targeted individuals, entities, and countries. Economic sanctions, trade restrictions, and travel bans may all be part of a package aimed at trying to influence and change behavior. Measures can be introduced with little warning and the impact of sanctions can extend beyond the initial target.
Unlike other financial crime regulations, which usually give obliged entities a period in which to implement changes, sanctions regulations tend to be effective immediately. Once sanctions are issued, organizations are expected to put effective controls in place to address the risk right away. If they don’t comply, they may be violating sanctions. In jurisdictions that have adopted strict liability, any sanctions breaches that happen while new controls are being implemented in reaction to new sanctions will be considered a violation and could result in fines - no excuses.
This is why it’s so important to have timely updates to sanctions lists, and to have appropriate frameworks in place if new kinds of sanctions are issued. For example:
The interconnected nature of global business means organizations can be sanctioned by extension through their relationships with an individual or entity on a sanctions list. This creates a complex web of potential exposure that risk and compliance professionals need to consider and prepare for.
Sanctions risk exposure demands a proactive and strategic approach, especially when preparing for crisis management. It’s not sufficient to have a process in place to identify those individuals and entities on a list. Organizations must also have a means to find those sanctioned by extension within their counterparty network too.
Effective sanctions crisis management requires a structured and proactive approach. The process can be broken down into two crucial phases – preparation and response.
1) Preparation for new sanctions regimes
Preparation is essential to effective sanctions management. It’s important to establish a comprehensive framework that anticipates potential sanctions risks and exposure, which outlines a response plan.
According to Founder and Co-chair of the ACFCS Nordic Chapter, Louie Vargas, this framework could include:
2) Response: actively managing the crisis
The response phase involves a multi-pronged approach to mitigating the impact of new sanctions risk exposure.
Steps can include:
Organizations can also consider establishing a dedicated sanctions management team or nominating a point-person responsible for implementing the outlined framework and monitoring the evolving sanctions landscape. This dedicated team/person can serve as a central hub for expertise, facilitating effective communication, and coordination of preparation and response.
Sanctions are complex and can be unpredictable, so a proactive approach to sanctions crisis management is not just a legal requirement, it's an important step towards safeguarding organizational stability, resilience, and success.
With the Russia/Ukraine war in its third year and the potential for more sanctions always a real possibility, organizations must ask if they are ready. By embracing good sanctions crisis management principles, organizations can begin to turn potential risks into opportunities.
Moody's offers valuable tools and insights to help organizations prepare and respond to the complexities of sanctions risk management, including understanding sanctions by extension.
With leading data, and innovative risk assessment solutions, Moody's provides comprehensive analytics and data-driven insights to help evaluate exposure to potential sanctions risks.
Our financial crime practice leaders can provide insights into market trends and industry best practices to help you deal with challenges associated with implementing key regulations, including US, UK and EU sanctions packages, and more.
