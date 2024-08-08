Recently, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has turned its attention to the insurance sector, which is now facing increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies in relation to sanctions compliance. The recent OFAC sanctions compliance advisory has highlighted potential risks insurance companies face if they engage in activities that violate sanctions laws.



In December 2023, OFAC issued a $466,200 fine to Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) for 39 apparent violations of OFAC’s Ukraine-/Russia-Related sanctions. These violations involved transactions related to four insurance policies for a blocked Panama-based company owned by Specially Designated National (SDN).



Like other regulated businesses, insurance companies must conduct sanctions screening at various stages such as when the application is received, if a party is changed or added, when a claim is presented, and when the claim is paid. It is crucial insurers and reinsurers are aware of their exposure through policies, especially those related to international trade like shipping – non-compliance could lead to severe penalties and legal consequences.



An area of concern are marine insurance and similar transportation policies, as they are considered among the most exposed to sanctions risks. For example, insuring tankers carrying Russian oil could potentially violate sanctions imposed on Russia. An insurance company in the EU, U.K., or U.S. should conduct careful know your customer (KYC) checks when considering coverage in high-risk areas like transportation.



Another example of high-risk activity is an insurance provider offering travel insurance to a U.S. citizen traveling to Cuba. This could result in fines for both travel companies and insurers involved, as it may violate the U.S. sanction laws placed against Cuba.



There are other countries subject to comprehensive sanctions including Iran, North Korea, and Syria - all of which need to be considered and factored into a risk-based compliance program.