The Digital Omnibus is a legislative initiative by the EC aimed at simplifying and modernizing the EU’s digital regulatory framework. It does not seek to remove existing obligations but to consolidate and harmonize rules to reduce complexity and administrative burdens for businesses.



The Digital Omnibus proposal is designed to rationalize multiple legislative instruments, including the GDPR, the AI Act, the Data Act, NIS2 Directive, and ePrivacy Directive, as well as the Data Governance Act, the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and the Cybersecurity Act (CSA).



By merging or removing redundant provisions and clarifying existing rules, the initiative aims to create a more coherent, innovation-friendly digital environment.



Key proposals in the package include:

Data framework consolidation: Integration of the Data Governance Act and Open Data Directive into one Data Act.

Integration of the Data Governance Act and Open Data Directive into one Data Act. Unified incident reporting: Harmonization of cybersecurity obligations across NIS2, DORA, and the Cyber Resilience Act.

Harmonization of cybersecurity obligations across NIS2, DORA, and the Cyber Resilience Act. Alignment of AI and data protection rules: Consistency between the AI Act and GDPR.



The Commission’s call for feedback and evidence, which closed in October 2025, emphasized “proportionality and outcome-based” regulation, targeting a 25% reduction in administrative and reporting costs for all businesses and 35% for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by 2030. The goal is greater legal clarity and efficiency, not deregulation, to make sure Europe’s digital laws remain fit for purpose in a fast-evolving tech landscape.