The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), first passed by the U.S. Congress in 1970, requires financial institutions to assist government agencies in helping to detect, report, and prevent money laundering. Over time, the BSA has evolved through amendments that expand its scope and reinforce the role of financial institutions in safeguarding the financial system from illicit activity.
The regulations that implement the BSA require financial institutions to keep records of cash purchases of “negotiable instruments” (e.g. written documents that promise payment and can be transferred to other entities, like a check or money order); file reports of cash transactions exceeding $10,000; and to report suspicious activity that might signify money laundering, tax evasion, or other criminal activity.
For BSA anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, financial institutions are expected to maintain a compliance program that aligns with five BSA AML pillars.
The five pillars are intended to work together to lay the framework for an AML program.
To assist with BSA AML compliance and to hold financial institutions accountable, the United States Treasury Department established the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in 1990. FinCEN’s mission to “safeguard the financial system from the abuses of financial crime, including terrorist financing, money laundering and other illicit activity” means it can implement, administer, and enforce BSA AML compliance.
FinCEN works to help ensure banks adhere to the three main AML requirements of the BSA:
FinCEN is the bureau of the US Treasury Department primarily responsible for establishing policies and standards related to BSA AML, but other areas of government also have oversight, depending on the nature of the institution or business in question. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve System (FRS), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and state financial regulators can also have BSA/AML regulatory oversight, as well as other regulators not named here.
There are a few notable changes coming into place related to AML compliance in the US that it could be useful for financial institutions to prepare for.
As regulation in the US continues to evolve, financial institutions can take proactive steps to strengthen their AML compliance programs and prepare for potential challenges. Many institutions, for example, conduct gap assessments to evaluate alignment with regulatory expectations and industry standards. These assessments can help them prioritize improvements and allocate resources more effectively.
Updating training programs is another potential area of focus. As new considerations emerge—such as those related to digital assets or AI—training can evolve to support staff across relevant departments, so they remain informed and equipped to respond to the new technology.
Institutions may also benefit from reviewing their AI governance policies so use of generative AI in compliance or risk management is transparent, controlled, and aligned with AML standards.
Finally, with digital assets gaining regulatory attention, institutions may consider preparing for oversight requirements by evaluating how these assets fit into their existing risk frameworks and compliance strategies.
Institutions who plan in advance, understand how these changes may affect risk and compliance, and take steps to address them could gain a valuable advantage.
This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or a definitive interpretation of regulatory requirements. For legal advice, please consult a qualified professional.
