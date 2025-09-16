To assist with BSA AML compliance and to hold financial institutions accountable, the United States Treasury Department established the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in 1990. FinCEN’s mission to “safeguard the financial system from the abuses of financial crime, including terrorist financing, money laundering and other illicit activity” means it can implement, administer, and enforce BSA AML compliance.



FinCEN works to help ensure banks adhere to the three main AML requirements of the BSA:

Report cash transactions over $10,000 using the Currency Transaction Report Properly identify those conducting transactions Keeping appropriate records of financial transactions to maintain an accurate paper trail

FinCEN is the bureau of the US Treasury Department primarily responsible for establishing policies and standards related to BSA AML, but other areas of government also have oversight, depending on the nature of the institution or business in question. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve System (FRS), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and state financial regulators can also have BSA/AML regulatory oversight, as well as other regulators not named here.