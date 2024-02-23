Today’s global sanctions environment: What’s new in Russian sanctions?

We are now two years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – in that time, sanctions measures have grown and evolved, partly in response to circumvention.



Moody’s Nicola Passariello, Industry Practice Lead – Financial Crime Compliance & Third-Party Risk, Director for Southern Europe & Africa, commented on the impact of sanctions over the last two years:



“There are several indicators that demonstrate fragility in the Russian economy and the impact of sanctions on Russia. At the moment, economic sanctions have been countered by a transition to a war economy model, where the State predominantly represents the largest share of demand. Russia's economic performance exceeding IMF expectations has been the subject of propaganda. Government spending and subsidies, such as low-interest home loans, have kept the economy afloat, with significant expenditures directed towards social pay-outs and national defence.



A good example of why sanctions have been effective is the financial deterioration of Gazprom following the reduction of gas exports to Europe, with researchers predicting its profitability to diminish by 2023 due to the failure of China and other countries to replace gas consumption in Europe, despite the initial gas price spike and increase in revenue.



For the US national security interest, Europe would have to remain resilient despite Putin's efforts to leverage Russia's energy exports against the region. Examples of collaborative efforts include the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security and the increased export of liquefied natural gas from the US.



In addition to the risk of US secondary sanctions, the next round of sanctions will continue to be coordinated between the US and its allies with the intent of closing loopholes.”



In our latest podcast, host Alex Pillow speaks with sanctions expert Dr Andrea Viski, founder and director of the Strategic Trade Research Institute and editor-in-chief of the Strategic Trade Review, on how the global sanctions environment has changed since the invasion, and where the biggest risks in sanctions-related financial crime lie.