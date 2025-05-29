The AMLAR framework, alongside the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) and the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), introduces several significant changes. These changes include an expanded scope of obligated entities, such as football clubs and crypto-asset service providers. EU-wide, member states are required to transpose AMLD6 into national law by July 2027, while AMLR will apply directly from the same date.



The AMLAR framework imposes stricter requirements for customer due diligence and beneficial ownership verification. It also mandates the reporting of discrepancies between internal records and official company registers and introduces more rigorous rules for outsourcing and suspicious activity reporting.



Article 26 of AMLAR introduces the concept of perpetual KYC (pKYC). It mandate that the period between customer information updates must not exceed one year for high-risk customers and five years for low-risk customers, however in addition to these regular updates, ongoing monitoring is required at higher frequencies based on several factors. These factors include:

Specific risks that may be posed through a business relationship;

Any changes in the relevant circumstances of a customer or new facts pertaining to the customer;

Updates relating to changes to beneficial owners;

And the need to comply with targeted financial sanctions.

These dynamic risk factors, which must be monitored, make the requirements for continuous due diligence measures more of an imperative.