Member states are now required to implement the directive's provisions within their national laws within 24 months of its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.



Implementing the provisions of the directive includes establishing central registers of beneficial ownership and ensuring these registers are accessible to competent authorities and obliged entities.



The directive also introduces more severe penalties for the 22 predicate money laundering offences. There is now a minimum prison sentence of four years for related offences, which is a significant increase on the previous one-year minimum. Additionally, judges now have the power to impose fines on individuals and exclude entities from accessing public funding if they are found guilty of a money laundering offence.



As discussed, 6AMLD also aims to standardize the definition of money laundering across EU member states, working towards more effective cross-border cooperation and enforcement. This standardization extends to the concept of "aiding and abetting" crimes, which now carries the same legal repercussions as direct involvement in money laundering.



The new directive holds material implications across all three lines of defense, impacting policies, control frameworks as well as systems and data flow architecture and governance. Financial institutions and responsible individuals face increased accountability under 6AMLD. AML programs are already being transformed to address new predicate offences, implement enhanced due diligence measures for high-risk transactions, and ensure compliance with more precise beneficial ownership requirements.



These changes make it important for risk and compliance teams to:

Review and update AML and counter financing of terrorism (CFT) policies and procedures

Enhance customer and supplier due diligence processes

Implement robust beneficial ownership verification methods

Strengthen transaction monitoring systems

To align with 6AMLD, organizations need to consider comprehensive risk assessments, updating staff training programs, and implementing enhanced reporting mechanisms. Ensuring means to access the most up-to-date beneficial ownership information is also important, along with demonstrating a risk-based approach to AML/CFT compliance and data integrity.



Automated solutions for customer and supplier due diligence, verifying beneficial ownership through seamless checks, ongoing monitoring of risk exposure, and effectiveness of controls are becoming critical, as 6AMLD mandates use of technological solutions to facilitate compliance, particularly for large companies or those operating in multiple markets.