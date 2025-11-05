In a world where risk is accelerating, converging, and defying boundaries, Moody’s new thought leadership study on Unified Risk Management (URM) offers a new perspective on how senior leaders in global organizations are adapting to build resilience and capitalize on opportunities.



Drawing on interviews with 50 senior executives across risk, compliance, finance, and procurement, contributors articulate the striking reality of their operating environment: risks like cyberattacks, third-party compliance failures, and other operational disruptions aren’t isolated events, and they aren’t even necessarily within their control. As one chief revenue officer puts it "You don’t own the risk, but you carry the consequence."



Risks cascade across supply chains, impact business reputations, and financial systems, creating what has been termed “Exponential Risk”—a phenomenon where threats can multiply, connect, and escalate—sometimes faster than governance can keep pace.



When asked about this concept of exponential, interconnected, global risk, leaders describe how a single supplier outage or cyber incident can trigger a domino effect, impacting compliance, customer experience, and even market access. They articulate how traditional, siloed models of risk ownership are no longer fit for purpose. As one board director put it, "Risks don’t respect our org charts…Unless we manage risk as one connected system, we’re always going to be one step behind."



The study identifies a small group of organizations at the vanguard of change who are helping to define a different benchmark for modern risk management. These leaders treat risk as a strategic enabler, not just a safeguard. They are shifting from compliance to resilience, from a defensive to a proactive approach, and from manual to data-driven risk management. For them, risk is a boardroom priority and a shared organizational language.



While some organizations are already embracing a unified risk management approach as a strategic priority, others appear to face an “execution gap”—they understand the need for change but may be struggling with fragmented data, siloed systems, manual processes, and unclear ownership of risk-related activities.