What is KYC?

KYC stands for know your customer and is based on regulated businesses, such as financial institutions and financial services companies, knowing who their customers are and understanding what risks they pose to their business.



Know your customer processes are a legal requirement for regulated businesses. Regulations are designed to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and associated offenses like modern slavery and drug trafficking.



While KYC procedures enable organizations to understand risk and make decisions with confidence about whom to work with, they also help them understand customers more fully to create better experiences. For example, digital compliance journeys that are simple to complete can create brand loyalty.