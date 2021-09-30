What is a PEP?

The first category is foreign PEPs. These include anyone trusted with important public duties by a foreign country.

Executives of state-owned corporations

Heads of government

Various politicians

Military or judicial officials

The second type of PEP is domestic PEPs. As you may have guessed, domestic PEPs are similar to foreign PEPs and are trusted with important public duties by their domestic country.

The third type of PEP is broader and includes anyone trusted with important duties by state-owned enterprises or international organizations. Even members of international sports organizations are considered PEPs.

Upper-level management

Board members

C-suites

Directors

To make things even trickier, immediate family members, including in-laws, and publicly known associates to the aforementioned people also qualify as PEPs.