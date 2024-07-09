Who are you doing business with? Moody’s study into Entity Verification

Who am I doing business with? It’s a simple question, but one that businesses can find complicated to answer.



Get insights into the world of Entity Verification, the bedrock for understanding who is in your counterparty network, from Moody's latest global study.



In today's interconnected business environment, knowing your customers, partners, and suppliers is paramount to protecting finances and reputations. But there are hurdles to overcome in performing Entity Verification and using that to build an overall picture of risk and opportunity.



Highlighted in our new report are the primary challenges 350 global risk and compliance professionals said they face, including: navigating the intricacies of regulatory compliance; data management and quality assurance; and keeping pace with technological advancement and digital transformation.



Key features:

Examination of the top challenges encountered by businesses in entity verification

Discussion on leveraging entity verification data to combat financial crime, prevent fraud, and enhance customer experiences

Exploration of the increasing integration of artificial intelligence in entity verification practices

Also highlighted in the report are insights into how organizations are leveraging Entity Verification across other business processes, like know your customer (KYC), customer lifecycle management (CLM), and master data management (MDM). And how that sets them up for development of a “Golden Record”.



The survey report underscores the importance risk and compliance leaders place on robust Entity Verification today, and in the future, along with factors they consider essential for success.



Get your copy of the report today, and if you have any questions for us about the study or Entity Verification more broadly, please get in touch – we would love to hear from you.