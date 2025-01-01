As natural catastrophes become increasingly severe and frequent, the ability to understand and quantify the potential impact of events is more important than ever.
Equipped with over 30 years of industry-leading catastrophe modeling expertise, Moody’s is committed to building solutions that form the foundations of your property underwriting function.
Our extensive exposure and hazard data, award-winning catastrophe models, cloud-native applications, and scalable APIs can support pre-bind and downstream workflows like exposure management, portfolio steering, and risk transfer.
By using industry-leading science, data, and technology, we enhance underwriting decision-making across multiple segments and lines of business. Our solutions help underwriters price risks with speed and confidence, modernize workflows, unify risk analytics, and overcome private-entity data gaps.
Moody’s Location Intelligence API delivers high-resolution, extensive, and comprehensive data that can be directly integrated into existing systems. It harnesses terabytes of catastrophe simulation data to provide unmatched insights of individual properties in real time, so underwriters can make better and more informed risk decisions with location-specific attributes delivered in sub-second latency.
Moody’s UnderwriteIQ™ application provides underwriters with extensive Moody’s hazard data and Moody’s RMS™ models for the analytics required to enhance the speed and quality of underwriting decisions. This easy-to-use and highly configurable cloud-native application can improve underwriting decision-making for cat-exposed business and complex risks.
The TreatyIQ™ application provides advanced treaty analytics and portfolio roll-up, unifying treaty underwriting and portfolio management within a single intuitive application. Model-agnostic insights on risk levels, profitability, marginal impact, and portfolio risk drivers deliver superior pricing, participation, and risk transfer decisions for property treaty reinsurers and brokers.
Moody’s customizes its catastrophe modeling solutions for different types of exposures to help underwriters write more complex lines of business with confidence. This includes industrial and energy facilities, renewables, marine cargo, and specie.
Our award-winning solutions comprise over 400 catastrophe models for catastrophic events including earthquakes, hurricanes, windstorms, flooding, wildfires, and physical and transition risk. Collectively, our models provide modeling coverage for 90% of global GDP and data for 100% of global GDP.
Moody’s enriched datasets allow firms to enhance the quality of their underwriting insights with high-quality hazard and exposure data, improving the quality of risk assessment for underwriting.
Moody’s underwriting solutions are built on cloud-native technology and unified analytics. This fully monitored environment maintains constant access to analytics and reduces operating expenses and IT maintenance costs. These solutions are built with highly scalable APIs that allow firms to build modern workflows to support advanced pricing tools.
Hiscox, an international insurer, shifts its US managing general agent (MGA) business from traditional methods to an e-trading model using Moody's Location Intelligence API for faster, analytics-driven underwriting. This transition allows for real-time quotes, consistent risk assessment, and scalable technology that can lead to improved underwriting performance, growth, and efficiency gains. The company now issues over 30,000 quotes weekly and aims to double this in 2022 while enhancing the customer experience and MGA relationships.
Tokio Marine America partnered with Moody's to enhance the quality of its exposure data, which is crucial for accurate risk assessment and underwriting. This collaboration improved data accuracy, leading to better risk modeling, reduced losses, and more informed underwriting decisions.
Covenant Underwriters, a program administrator specializing in commercial package policies for small hotels, faced challenges in accurately pricing risks across diverse geographies. By integrating Moody’s Location Intelligence API, Covenant improved real-time, location-specific risk assessments, leading to more accurate pricing, significant business growth, and increased confidence among its broker partners and capacity providers.
Discover the value of the data that underpins Location Intelligence API with the Moody’s US Property Insights Map. Our interactive map showcases the depth and breadth of Moody’s underwriting insights, including property risk scores, exposure and hazard data, and loss costs analytics.
Navigate the complexities of underwriting residential and small commercial properties with Moody’s Loss Cost data, a key feature of Location Intelligence API.
UnderwriteIQ can help improve underwriting decision-making for cat-exposed business with an easy-to-use and highly configurable SaaS application.
TreatyIQ provides underwriters with flexible program structuring and analytics along with up-to-date portfolio monitoring for improved risk structuring and selection.
