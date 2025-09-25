Organizations in the healthcare sector have unique risk and compliance challenges, ranging from the imperative of complying with complex healthcare regulations, to managing risk throughout global supply chains, and the need to protect patient safety — all while controlling costs.
Moody’s third-party risk management and compliance solutions can help organizations navigate these challenges with leading data, advanced analytics, and tailored risk management workflows.
Moody’s Maxsight™ is a unified risk management platform that can be leveraged by organizations in the healthcare sector by bringing together thousands of data points to deliver relevant risk insights.
Organizations working in the healthcare sector have diverse needs, from healthcare systems to pharmaceutical manufacturers, to medical device companies, and so on.
Our solutions can help you implement:
Identify and verify suppliers and partners with direct access to global registries and financial authorities, as well as integration with Moody’s leading data.
Track changes in third party-related risks, adapt to changing global and local compliance standards, and monitor operational performance.
Evaluate forced labor risk, geopolitical risk, and financial health factors that can impact sourcing across your supply chain and deeper into the tiers of your counterparty network.
Healthcare supply chains are targeted by sophisticated cyber and ransomware attacks. These attacks threaten patient data, disrupt operations, and complicate vendor relationships. Continuously monitoring cyber risk indicators in your supply chain may help prevent breaches.
Automate sanctions screening into third-party risk management processes to help control risks associated with sanctioned entities and those sanctioned by extension.
Automate ABAC screening with leading data to manage activity related to the FCPA, UK Bribery Act, and other related laws and regulations.
Our solutions can be designed around your organization and its unique requirements to maximize your compliance and third-party risk management programs.
We can connect and deliver to third-party platforms and software via our range of connectors.
We provide various bulk data delivery options, including contemporary API and customized data feeds.
And our analytical platform can help you with supplier risk assessment and prioritization as well as supplier due diligence.
