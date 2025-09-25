Risk management and compliance solutions for the Healthcare sector

Organizations in the healthcare sector have unique risk and compliance challenges, ranging from the imperative of complying with complex healthcare regulations, to managing risk throughout global supply chains, and the need to protect patient safety — all while controlling costs.

Moody’s third-party risk management and compliance solutions can help organizations navigate these challenges with leading data, advanced analytics, and tailored risk management workflows.

  • Solutions for third-party and supplier due diligence, onboarding, and perpetual risk monitoring
  • Automation of regulatory compliance workflows, nationally or internationally
  • Predictive analytics for early warning on financial, operational, and compliance risks in third-party and supplier networks
  • Tools to monitor cyber threats, negative news, sustainability risk, and more
Risk management in Healthcare

Pharmaceutical companies

Medical device manufacturers

Hospitals and clinics

Biotechnology firms

Healthcare service providers

Clinical research organizations

Tailored solutions for the Healthcare sector

Organizations working in the healthcare sector have diverse needs, from healthcare systems to pharmaceutical manufacturers, to medical device companies, and so on.

Our solutions can help you implement:

01 Entity verification and onboarding

Entity verification and onboarding

Identify and verify suppliers and partners with direct access to global registries and financial authorities, as well as integration with Moody’s leading data.

02 Continuous risk monitoring

Continuous risk monitoring

Track changes in third party-related risks, adapt to changing global and local compliance standards, and monitor operational performance.

03 Sustainability and sourcing risk assessments

Sustainability and sourcing risk assessments

Evaluate forced labor risk, geopolitical risk, and financial health factors that can impact sourcing across your supply chain and deeper into the tiers of your counterparty network.

04 Cyber risk management

Cyber risk management

Healthcare supply chains are targeted by sophisticated cyber and ransomware attacks. These attacks threaten patient data, disrupt operations, and complicate vendor relationships. Continuously monitoring cyber risk indicators in your supply chain may help prevent breaches.

05 Sanctions screening

Sanctions screening

Automate sanctions screening into third-party risk management processes to help control risks associated with sanctioned entities and those sanctioned by extension.

06 Anti-bribery and anti-corruption (ABAC) screening

Anti-bribery and anti-corruption (ABAC) screening

Automate ABAC screening with leading data to manage activity related to the FCPA, UK Bribery Act, and other related laws and regulations. 

Flexible delivery solutions

Our solutions can be designed around your organization and its unique requirements to maximize your compliance and third-party risk management programs.

We can connect and deliver to third-party platforms and software via our range of connectors.

We provide various bulk data delivery options, including contemporary API and customized data feeds.

And our analytical platform can help you with supplier risk assessment and prioritization as well as supplier due diligence.

corporate treasurers

Reading and resources

Explore articles, podcasts, and other content on Moody’s supplier risk management, compliance, and supply chain resilience solutions to help businesses mitigate risks.

A large hallway with supercomputers inside a server room data center. Technology used for cloud computing and network security.
blog

Sep 25, 2025

 Moody's
How to limit cyber risks in your supply chains

Andrei Quinn-Barabanov shares practical ways to tackle three of the largest causes of cyber supply chain incidents that can negatively impact your company’s operations and performance.

Read more
risk management
blog

Aug 28, 2025

 Moody's
What are the essentials of automating unified risk management? A brief guide to Maxsight™

Risk management is about more than identifying threats—it's also about making good decisions about who to work with. How do you leverage systems to help unlock data-driven insights?

Read more
blog

Oct 17, 2024

 Moody's
From data to decisions: why using value at risk calculations can bolster supply chain management

Supplier risk management is in flux. Following black swan events like the Covid-19 pandemic and tariff disruption, many firms are rethinking and rebuilding their approach to supplier risk management so it not only advances resilience but is also more cost-conscious. And time is certainly of the essence.

Read more

