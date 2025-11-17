Cyberattacks are disrupting Europe’s supply chains – what can businesses do now?

Cyberattacks are rarely isolated events; they often expose deeper vulnerabilities in supplier networks. That’s why continuous monitoring and prioritization are important. It’s not about auditing every supplier, but about focusing on the ones that matter most.



At Moody’s, we help organizations build cyber-resilient supply chains by combining deep expertise in financial and operational risk with advanced analytics. Our platforms offer insights that can support smarter, faster decision-making:

Cyber risk ratings: Quantify exposure across your supplier network and benchmark against industry peers.





Quantify exposure across your supplier network and benchmark against industry peers. Maxsight: Monitor real-time changes in vendor risk profiles, including financial stress signals and ESG performance.





Orbis: Access detailed data on supplier ownership structures, operational footprint, and compliance history.





Scenario modeling: Analyze the potential impact of cyber disruptions and plan accordingly.



By curating broad and comparable data sets, and applying AI-driven methodologies, we support organizations in strengthening supplier relationships, mitigating emerging risks, and maintaining continuity in volatile environments.



You can learn more about our supplier risk capabilities here.