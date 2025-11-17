Cyberattacks are disrupting Europe’s supply chains – what can businesses do now?

In September 2025, two major cyberattacks sent shockwaves through Europe’s supply chains. Jaguar Land Rover was forced to halt production for nearly six weeks after a ransomware attack, which was estimated to have resulted in losses of £50 million for every week of closure.1 Just days later, Heathrow Airport suffered a breach that disrupted logistics and exposed sensitive vendor data.2
These were not isolated incidents. They were symptoms of a growing threat: cybercriminals are targeting supply chains to exploit weak links in third-party networks. As attacks become more frequent and sophisticated, European businesses face mounting pressure to strengthen their supplier ecosystems.
Modern supply chains are vast, fast-moving, and deeply interconnected. In the automotive sector, manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover rely on thousands of suppliers across multiple geographies with each contributing everything from raw materials to advanced software systems. Simply put, every supplier is a potential entry point for attackers.
And recent breaches at Renault and Stellantis further underscore these risks. In September, hackers infiltrated a third-party data provider for Renault UK, stealing customer information including names, addresses, and vehicle details.3 Around the same time, Stellantis disclosed unauthorized access to a service provider’s platform, exposing contact details of North American customers.4 While financial data remained secure, these incidents show how even well-defended companies can be compromised through external partners.
Europe’s supply chains face not just technical complexity, but operational and geographic interdependence. Many industries – particularly automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals – rely on dense networks of suppliers spread across multiple countries.
Each supplier may operate under different security standards, making it harder to enforce entirely consistent protections across the chain. In the UK, the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill – set to be introduced to Parliament in October 2025 – would mandate companies to report cyberattacks within 24 hours and strengthen cybersecurity protocols across their supply chains.5 Should this become law, it would mandate similar practices to the European Union (EU)’s NIS2 Directive – which is currently being transposed into national law across EU member states, and experiencing varying levels of implementation progress.6
Geopolitical tensions, including increased state-sponsored cyber activity, add further urgency. In this environment, cyber risk management becomes a cross-border challenge, requiring robust coordination between governments, regulators, and private sector partners.
Since cyber risk isn't static, neither should your response be. Thankfully, organizations need to take practical, proactive steps to reduce exposure across their supplier networks. Among the effective strategies to strengthen supply chain cyber resilience are:
Tighten access to internal systems
Start by identifying which service providers truly need access to your systems. These vendors should be considered high-risk and subject to rigorous vetting. Often, HR or IT teams manage these relationships. It’s therefore essential that supply chain teams are involved in due diligence and monitoring.
Restrict information sharing
Evaluate what data is shared with suppliers and whether it’s truly necessary. Share documents only in secure environments, such as encrypted cloud platforms or company-issued devices. Limiting exposure reduces the risk of data leaks and misuse.
Profile supplier risk
Rank suppliers based on their cyber risk levels. Prioritize high-risk vendors for audits, enhanced monitoring, or additional security requirements. Even suppliers once considered low-risk may become vulnerable over time.
Monitor access behavior
Use tools to track how suppliers interact with your systems. Look for unusual patterns, such as repeated failed login attempts or data transfers outside normal business hours. These signals can help detect breaches early.
Collaborate to remediate risk
Work with suppliers to address vulnerabilities. If a partner’s patch management is poor, demand improvements before continuing the relationship. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and collaboration is key – especially when smaller suppliers lack the resources to implement advanced defenses.
Formalize expectations
Establish data sharing agreements that require suppliers to follow specific cybersecurity standards and report incidents promptly. Contracts should reflect the seriousness of the threat and the need for transparency.
Plan for disruption
Cyberattacks aren’t the only threat. Financial instability, geopolitical shocks, and natural disasters can also disrupt supply chains. Maintain contingency plans and inventory reserves to ensure business continuity.
Cyberattacks are rarely isolated events; they often expose deeper vulnerabilities in supplier networks. That’s why continuous monitoring and prioritization are important. It’s not about auditing every supplier, but about focusing on the ones that matter most.
At Moody’s, we help organizations build cyber-resilient supply chains by combining deep expertise in financial and operational risk with advanced analytics. Our platforms offer insights that can support smarter, faster decision-making:
By curating broad and comparable data sets, and applying AI-driven methodologies, we support organizations in strengthening supplier relationships, mitigating emerging risks, and maintaining continuity in volatile environments.
